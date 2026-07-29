Sasha Latypova Was Right: The Fauci Show – Don't Take the Bait
“All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players.” — William Shakespeare
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I could not agree more with Sasha Latypova's latest post, The Fauci Show: Don't Take the Bait.
What we are watching right now isn’t justice or accountability. It’s a clown show, a political circus that I have no interest in wasting my time on.
We’re told this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Fauci will finally be grilled. The truth will come out. Justice will be served.
Really? How many times have we heard that before?
Sasha’s message is simple: don’t take the bait.
She argues that this isn’t about holding Fauci accountable at all, it’s political theatre. The public gets a hero, a villain and plenty of outrage, while nothing of substance changes.
As she writes:
“No matter how vile and despicable Fauci is – and he is truly vile and despicable – ‘prosecuting’ him for crimes that he didn’t commit is designed to fail. That’s exactly why Rand Paul is doing it... The goal of this cartel and Paul’s ‘investigation’ is to legitimize and forever enshrine the government’s self-assumed right to remove the civil rights and Constitutionally guaranteed protections under the doctrine of ‘pandemics’... They want to keep all the illegal-laws and pseudo-legal powers they have obtained through Operation Covid in place in order to commit the same crimes in perpetuity.”
In short, Sasha believes Fauci will walk free because:
There was no lab leak and no gain-of-function virus.
Fauci was not in charge of COVID policy decisions during Trump’s first administration.
The Fauci investigation is designed to fail because it is based on a false premise.
Fauci and Rand Paul are playing the roles of villain and hero in a political performance.
The real objective is to preserve and legitimise the Pandemic Preparedness framework and the extraordinary powers assumed during Operation COVID.
Whether you agree with all of Sasha’s conclusions or not, I believe she asks an important question: are we watching accountability, or are we simply watching another carefully staged performance?
If Sasha is right, then Fauci isn’t the story. The story is the system that remains firmly in place regardless of who appears to win or lose on the political stage.
I encourage you to read her article in full before making up your mind. Agree with her or disagree with her, but read the arguments for yourself.
I’d love to hear your thoughts afterwards. Is this genuine accountability, or just another act in a very long-running play? Please share your views respectfully in the comments.
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At some point people are going to wake up to the fact that all of this is a horrific stage production, with terrible actors, and the citizens are unwitting extras in this loathsome movie with real consequences.
The politicians and bureaucrats are all bought, blackmailed, and bribed and reading literal scripts, and as the show gets deliberately more ludicrous and outrageous (demoralizing mentacide), so does their digital ID, 15 minute CBDC prison get closer to reality.
One morning you'll wake up to find they are:
"taking down the scenery, pulling back the curtains, moving the tables and chairs out of the way and showing you the brick wall at the back of the theater.” -Zappa
We have to act to save ourselves, because no one is coming to our rescue. Here is how: We first need to build a platform of local strength, self-reliance, and resiliency. Once done, and we have a solid foundation from which to stand, from there we begin working on taking back the higher levels: county, state, federal.
The following solutions were crowdsouced from various forums across the web. I have distilled them into this:
The solution is to get local, get self-reliant, get the common unity back in community by building webs of resilience with your neighbors, get control of your school boards, mayors and sheriff's office, and town councils (the last places we still hold all of the cards), get a garden in your lawn no matter how small, a single tomato plant is better than nothing, get a well (water is your most important resource hands down), get ready, get moving, get doing, and, if so inclined, get God.
Everyone is looking for a savior instead of looking in the mirror. We are the ones we've been waiting for
I agree 100% as there is no other rational option. The DC Cesspool is a lost cause.