Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
4h

Why do fabricated viral outbreaks happen on cruise ships? 🚢

😂 Because apparently the best way for a FAKE microbe to attack people is to as-SAIL them ⚓🚢😂

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Eric's avatar
Eric
4h

When sheep on the planet believe having zero symptoms is a symptom and get tested for nothing with a brain rape swab this is what you get! Quarantine the healthy! Imagine thinking you are sick but aren’t sick! lol Sick in the head!

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