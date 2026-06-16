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In a widely shared post, Jeffrey Tucker highlighted the case of Angela Perryman, a Florida woman who remains under federal quarantine after exposure to “Hantavirus” aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship.

According to Tucker, Perryman has never developed symptoms and has repeatedly tested negative, yet she has not been allowed to return home because Florida refused to place her under a state-monitored quarantine.

Tucker argues that whatever the public-health rationale, depriving a healthy person of liberty based on exposure alone is fundamentally at odds with a free society.

Sasha Latypova's reaction was far more blunt.

Calling the situation "utterly insane and criminal," she condemned what she views as the indefinite imprisonment of a healthy woman without cause and expressed outrage that RFK Jr. reportedly supports the quarantine.

For Latypova, the case is not merely a policy dispute but evidence of dangerous government overreach and quarantine powers that should never have existed in the first place.

Five years after CONVID, the legal architecture that allowed governments to suspend normal rights and freedoms remains intact.

The Angela Perryman case is a chilling glimpse of how easily those powers can be revived. The real question is whether this is an isolated case, or a preview of what awaits when the next plandemic is declared.

“There is no actual haunted virus that is going to resemble a so-called pandemic. There are no pandemics. They are all Fake. They are all nonsense.”

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