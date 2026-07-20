Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
10h

The zionists and marxists (Epstein and Soros Classes) have been attacking America and the west for 100+ years. Our healthcare is part of their unconventional war.

Reply
Share
BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
10h

The technology of the propagandized 'vaccines' which are NOT vaccines now exists within every I.V Drug...Everything Injectable including the GLP 1 Weight Loss Injections.

Last week, it was reported about these injections containing PARASITES. However, omitted from the report was the actual parasites contaminating the drugs. ODD!!!

Waiting to hear about the tablet and capsule medium for GLP 1 consumption.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture