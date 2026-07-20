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Source: Sense Receptor

Retired pharma R&D executive says “the whole idea of vaccination and public health was always about eugenics”

“it was always the mechanism the government... used to keep the population under control”

“it’s... especially about access to each and every body with injections, with needles. That’s what they’re always after”

Partial transcription of clip

Latypova:

"As I've been saying for a long time, this whole idea of vaccination, public health, was always eugenics idea. It was always the mechanism that the government, early on, the monarchy or some other type of government figured out that this is a great method to keep the population under control.

"And they were pretty explicit about this in many, many documents, more contemporary documents as population control policies, population control strategies."

Kaufman:

"Well we even have vaccines that are used as birth control, right? They've been studied in, in, in clinical trials that are published."



Latypova:

"Oh yeah, I'm just— I'm going to publish about that. I found one paper that's, of course, in French, it's not in English, so I auto translated it, and it's very explicit. We are developing contraceptive vaccines for the developing countries for the purposes of population control. It's very explicit—"

Kaufman:

"I have a study published in English, very similar. It was done in Africa. I can get you a copy of that if you like...."

Latypova:

"So, the governments together with these 'scientists,' you know, I can't call them scientists, they are profiteers, off of this idea, like Koch, like Pasteur, Mechnikov, there was a bunch of Russian ones. So they started the whole idea of hunting viruses became very lucrative because if you could isolate and find something or virus or bacteria or some bacilli, like the Koch, then you could become rich and famous because you could be awarded big commissions from the government, given lots of power, and labs and staff."

"And, of course, you can then patent your inventions and sell them in terms of rabies shots or tuberculin or things like that. There were attempts at vaccines for diphtheria, vaccines for plague, cholera, none of them worked, they all failed."

Kaufman:

"And they were, they were experimenting with different technologies at that time as well, right? Because I believe the diphtheria immunization was made from horse serum. Right? Rather than, you know, something in a culture or, or from a, from an animal lesion. So, sort of closer to what might be called today monoclonal antibody technology."

Latypova:

"Yes... it's very similar the monoclonal that they use horses for, commonly. That was how it originated.

"Also, they experimented with injecting all sorts of things. So, for example, foot and mouth disease also at the same time was being claimed to be viral. And they would invariably, they will claim either it's a virus or it's a bacterial toxin, depending on the situation.

"But it's always because they can't find anything in the solution that they make. So if they can't find any cells, then they will claim it's a virus or it's a bacterial toxin just because it's invisible. It's very convenient."

Kaufman:

"So this would incentivize the scientist or the businessman because there's a big commercial opportunity there to become rich and famous. But from the government's perspective, who may be financing these operations, it's a tool of eugenics and health control, essentially."

Latypova:

"Yeah, it's... especially access to each and every body with injection, with a needle. That's what they're always after. And it continues today."

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