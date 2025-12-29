Thanks for reading! Enjoy 25% off your annual subscription – Offer ends Jan 2.

One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

The biggest story in history is unfolding right now, but few know about it.

This case is about the extermination of our species!

Source: Sense Receptor

Among the people set to testify in one of the most consequential cases in recent history was Professor Francis Boyle, a recognized expert in bioweapons law who has helped draft multiple U.S. statutes and international conventions on biological weapons.

According to Sasha Latypova, Boyle was the sixth witness prepared to testify on behalf of the plaintiffs. Latypova explains that just three weeks after agreeing to testify that the products and processes in question could be considered the deployment of bioweapons, Professor Boyle suddenly died. The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

What makes this news all the more shocking is that Professor Boyle was reportedly healthy, active, and teaching full-time up until his passing. He was in his mid-70s, yet according to Latypova, his sudden death came as a complete shock to everyone involved.

“I can’t speculate on what happened,” she says, “but I would really like to know the cause of death, and we don’t know that.”

Latypova underscores the seriousness of the situation, warning that “these people stop at nothing.”

Boyle authored the US Bioweapons Act & called the mRNA injections ‘Bioweapons & Franken-Shots.’

Share

Related articles: