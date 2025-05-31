Sasha Latypova: The Medical Freedom Movement is the New Anti-Slavery Movement
"If somebody denies you bodily autonomy you are a slave."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Source: Sense Receptor
"The Medical Freedom Movement is the new anti-slavery movement. Because if somebody can force you to inject substances...that you don't want...you are a slave to that entity."
"But we are free people. And my children are free people. And my grandchildren will be free people."
This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova is taken from a recent interview with Shannon Joy .
Partial transcription of clip
"The Medical Freedom Movement is the new anti-slavery movement. Because if somebody can force you to inject substances that you don't want. Don't want, no matter how wonderful they are. Don't want, you don't inject.
"And if somebody has the power to say no you will inject what I say you are slave to that, to that entity. Okay. And this currently it's the United States state's government policy that you know the, the freedom leaders of the world actually own 300 million slaves.
"We need to end this. We need to end slavery once and for all and never again. And and this is what it is, this is slavery. If somebody denies you bodily autonomy you are a slave. You're not a free person and we are free people and my children are free people and my grandchildren will be free people and I will make sure I will fight for the rest of my life for this."
Related articles:
Absolutely right Sasha. I cannot think of a more basic freedom than saying "Hell No" to be poisoned dead, at will, by your own government. I would give up freedom of association, travel, speech, privacy, arms and even belief, before I would give up this one. No easier way for them to kill us all than this. And no way for us to fight back as once we have done it ...well we did it to ourselves, did we not, and correlation is not causation blah blah blah. It is terrifying really that the brainwashed masses do not seem to be able to see this is the greatest present threat they face. It is our ethical duty to inform and alert them to the truth whether they think they do not want to hear it or not.
Check this out!
https://substack.com/@apprentic3withapron99/note/c-99574689
Are they planning a new plandemic?