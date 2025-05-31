One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

"The Medical Freedom Movement is the new anti-slavery movement. Because if somebody can force you to inject substances...that you don't want...you are a slave to that entity."

"But we are free people. And my children are free people. And my grandchildren will be free people."

This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova is taken from a recent interview with Shannon Joy .

Partial transcription of clip

"The Medical Freedom Movement is the new anti-slavery movement. Because if somebody can force you to inject substances that you don't want. Don't want, no matter how wonderful they are. Don't want, you don't inject.

"And if somebody has the power to say no you will inject what I say you are slave to that, to that entity. Okay. And this currently it's the United States state's government policy that you know the, the freedom leaders of the world actually own 300 million slaves.

"We need to end this. We need to end slavery once and for all and never again. And and this is what it is, this is slavery. If somebody denies you bodily autonomy you are a slave. You're not a free person and we are free people and my children are free people and my grandchildren will be free people and I will make sure I will fight for the rest of my life for this."

Full Video

