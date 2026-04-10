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Source: Children’s Health Defense

Sasha Latypova says most Americans don’t realize the historical connection between vaccines, military programs, and eugenics.

“People need to understand that public health and especially mass vaccination programs, are part of a long-running eugenics agenda.”

“These activities from early 1900s… ran until Nixon stopped it in 1969.”

“During that time… all vaccines were military-owned and developed and co-developed.”

“There was always military involvement in development of all vaccines.”

“The polio vaccines, everything else that was developed at the time… all science and pharmaceutical development is tightly linked with military.”

Full Video:

BREAKING! “Pfizer KNEW the covid shot was a POISON from the very beginning” Court Documents reveal — Redacted

Sasha Latypova joins us to break down her latest reporting on leaked internal AstraZeneca audio and what she says it reveals about the real structure behind the COVID response. We dive deep in the latest civil lawsuit in Amsterdam which saw Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, and Mark Rutte forced to testify about how they conspired to create "Project Covid."



In this interview, we dig into Sasha’s claims about DARPA’s early pandemic planning, the role of the Department of Defense, the February 4, 2020 timeline, and why she believes the public was sold a very different story from what was happening behind the scenes. If her interpretation is correct, this was not just a public health response — it was something much bigger.

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