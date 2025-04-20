One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"These...PREP Act declarations for COVID pandemic etc...are fakes. The self-amplifying RNA vaccine for avian flu...is under PREP Act...declaration...extended from 2013…It's the opinion of Marty Makary and RFK Jr. that determines if this product is going to be launched."

This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova is taken from a recently posted interview with James Roguski.

Partial transcription of clip

"These continued PREP Act declarations for COVID pandemic, Marburg pandemic, Ebola pandemic, are fakes. They are contrived. They're false. We don't have a pandemic of any of this. Yet we are supposed to have one based on the opinion of the HHS Secretary, going for decades. Right?

"And so currently, there's another, you know, late development...FDA just now fast-tracked self-amplifying RNA vaccine for avian flu, which is under a PREP Act emergency declaration, which was extended from 2013 and most recently extended by Xavier Becerra in July of 2024. And so under this PREP Act declaration, now fast-tracked is self-amplifying mRNA vaccine...

And what people people think and people will lie to you about with Operation Warp Speed and all these other things, so they are under the impression that this is the same approval basically, the same approval as for any drug, just faster. Just, you know, cutting some red tape here and there and just doing it faster. Right? No. It's not a faster review. It's no review.”

"Because, as I said, no clinical trial data goes into the consideration whether these products go on the market. There's no legal possibility for clinical trial data to go into that consideration. There's no legal standard for making any safety or efficacy determinations. The reviewers do not have to be involved. If they are involved, it's a kind of a voluntary exercise, but the data, again, does not have to be taken into consideration.”

"There is no enforcement of anything. So this self-amplifying mRNA vaccine for avian flu is going to speed through on the market. Let's see. Let's see what happens. So, right now, they have a fast-track designation. They have a PDUFA date. And let's see what happens on that date.

That will tell us what Marty Makary is doing and what RFK Jr is doing because it resides only on the opinion of these two individuals whether this product is going to be launched or not."

Source: Sense Receptor

Full Video:

Share

Related articles: