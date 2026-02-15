Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
3h

Since "viruses" do not exist outside the minds of madmen the "pcr test" that is supposed to confirm them is bull fucking shit.

Amen.

Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
1hEdited

Quarantine laws and PCR testing *can* be used and *will* be used to detain us without due process.

Hasn't that been made perfectly clear by now? They'll used *whatever* they can to justify what they want. It's the M.O. of a Police State, namely, to invoke "laws" that they themselves have put on the books as the "cause" for censorship, physical detainment, deprivation of rights, torture, and worse.

Heck, it's happening right now across America, thousands of times daily. The Police State utilizes Corporate traffic "laws" to suspend Constitutional rights under the "color of law". Cops do this **all the time**, as testified by countless thousands of videos found online.

Then the courts, prosecutors, judges and lawyers all support & protect the State - not the people. That's how Totalitarian States emerge. We're seeing it happen right now in America.

