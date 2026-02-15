One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In a recent interview with Shannon Joy Radio, retired pharma executive Sasha Latypova warned that U.S. quarantine laws and PCR testing could be used to label people as carriers of “quarantineable” viruses and detain them without cause.

She argues this system, combined with centralized health records and emergency powers, could give authorities sweeping control over individuals, potentially targeting anyone deemed a threat and creating a path toward mass surveillance and involuntary detention.

"With PCR they can declare you a carrier of any possible virus...an] certain viruses are... written into law as quarantineable.... So they can violate your constitutional rights and imprison you without due cause."

This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova is taken from an interview with Shannon Joy posted to Rumble on February 10, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

"With PCR, we can declare you a carrier of any possible virus. Any possible virus on the planet existing now, imaginary, non-imaginary, the one we just drew in a cartoon. We can diagnose you with that virus with the PCR, and then depends on how.



"And also the US law is set out such a way that certain viruses are actually written into law as quarantineable. And quarantineable means the government can violate your constitutional rights and imprison you without due cause. And this is why they build those centers in the marketplace mall, by the way.



"So this, the detention center. There are several viruses, including influenza and Covid and a few others that are written into the US Law that gives CDC and the military unlimited power to. To detain you, take you off a cruise ship like, just like they did with those, Grand Princes and, the other. Yeah, International Princess. I forget those two. And, send you to the military base where you will be treated against your will and killed there and then declared you dead from COVID or disease acts or whatever next virus we're going to have on the menu.



"And so that's why. That's why these, these are, you know, these are not just to harvest people's bodies. That's. That's a given. Yeah, they've been doing that, that for ages. Now this is also designed to imprison anyone by declaring them a carrier of a, of an emergency threat virus. And so imprison any dissident, anybody the state wants to get rid of is a perfectly easy way to do... And also broadly establish control measures.



"So if they want to roll out CBDC programmable money, this is a way to do it, by tying it to your health records. They already tying everything to the. To the health records. They're already centrally collecting all the health data through the electronic medical records, which. Which, you know, technically the practice of medicine, including these electronic medical records, supposed to be a purview of the state regulation, not federal regulation. But... we have blown past that a long time ago.



"And now all these records, health records, have been centrally sucked into federal databases, which are then turned over to Palantir to target you, to the sum up, to AI, to set up some AI to surveil you. So now they can force you, especially with people with children, they can threaten them, and you've been participating in those, in those cases many times where they can threaten the parent if they deny some sort of a health intervention.



"And, you know, and parents will comply just because they're afraid for their children. But guess what? They can also test your child for some novel virus. Find it, and then you. And then you become it. Then you become the sentinel case. Then you become that case that they need to demonstrate there is a pandemic... Lock down the whole community, do whatever they wish there. It becomes an unlimited scenario for totalitarian dystopia."

Full Video

