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In a striking press conference tied to the ongoing Dutch lawsuit against the "Architects of the Great Reset," pharma insider and retired R&D executive Sasha Latypova delivered a blunt assessment of the COVID-19 vaccination program.

Drawing on her industry experience, she explained how Covid jabs are “indistinguishable from bioweapons,” arguing they were produced under extraordinary legal exemptions that removed normal regulatory safeguards, limited transparency, and shielded manufacturers from liability.

Source: Sense Receptor

Pharma insider involved in the Dutch case against the “Architects of the Great Reset” explains how Covid jabs are “indistinguishable from bioweapons”:

“They are made without any regulation.”

“The officials... dealing with these products are legally allowed to lie to people.”

This clip of Sasha Latypova, a retired pharma R&D executive who is serving as an expert witness in the ongoing Dutch lawsuit against the “Architects of the Great Reset,” including Bill Gates and Albert Bourla et al., is taken from a press conference video posted to YouTube on March 10, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

"In my testimony I say these words, they're indistinguishable from bioweapons. So you can't tell the difference between— Well, let's think of it, think of it this way. If you walk in the park and there's a syringe lying on the ground and you pick it up and you inject the next person with it, would you be prosecuted for assault with a potential deadly weapon? Right?

"You would for sure, for sure. There are laws against it. You would be prosecuted for doing this, for assault with a weapon. It's exactly the same thing is done with these so-called 'vaccines.' They are made without any regulation.

"So it's a chemical substance in a syringe that has no regulation, that forces the manufacturer to accurately disclose what's in it, in what quantities. It has no regulation that forces manufacturer to be truthful about the studies that they have conducted, whether the people received proper informed consent or not, whether those people in the studies were even real.

"There is actually very good evidence that a lot of that data was completely manufactured out of thin air on the military bases. And also there is no disclosure required. All the officials that are dealing with these products are legally allowed to lie to people about all of the above about contents safety, efficacy, compliance with the manufacturing law, pharmaceutical manufacturing law.

"Also, all the import–expert laws are waived for them. The contracts are secret. The contracts that the Netherlands signed as part of the EU purchasing with Pfizer is incredibly predatory. Called predatory. It's a contract that's basically, you know, it's invalid on its face because it's so ridiculously predatory.

"They force the governments to waive all the regulations, waive import–export, waive any compliance requirements, do not test the lots. The governments are supposed to test the lots which come into the country. So that wasn't allowed.

"The governments could not change the national laws with respect to liability. So they had to waive all the liability, indemnify Pfizer, so, meaning if the citizens in the country are injured and sue in their country and win, then the government has to pay Pfizer. That's why they're in such collusion with each other, because they agreed with each other that they indemnified each other.

"But the citizens are disposable, they have no rights, because of all these parameters, it's the same thing as if a random syringe is lying on the ground there. Exactly the same thing, which is a weapon."

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