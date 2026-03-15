Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1h

What do you believe? On one hand we have MAGA and MAHA where the government is going to make you happy, well and prosperous. Then, that exact same government promoted deadly mRNA poisons and STILL does over 5 years later.

Government's true intentions are to keep us divided, fighting amongst ourselves and dumbed down into brainless rocks. Do not allow your self to be bamboozled. You have the power, not them.

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Jami Joseph's avatar
Jami Joseph
1h

It’s heartbreaking because I knew this information before they even release the jobs due to the amazing people that I followed who showed me where to find the research! It didn’t matter what kind of proof I produced to some of my family and friends they still got it ! Since then, I’ve lost three friends and two family members to super cancers that literally appeared and they were gone within months.

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