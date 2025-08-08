One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Mainstream headlines are celebrating a “victory”: mercury has been removed from vaccines.

You’re supposed to clap. You’re supposed to feel heard. You're supposed to feel safe.

But what if nothing actually changed?

Former pharma insider and outspoken whistleblower Sasha Latypova calls it exactly what it is: a fake win. A sleight of hand. A rebrand.

Because while mercury may be gone, the rest of the toxic stew remains untouched and unaccounted for.

"A fake win we're all supposed to be...applauding is...removing mercury from vaccines...but if this is a win... are you going to vaccinate your children now?... If the answer is no, then why is it a win?...Each...shot has thousands of...proteins that are just as poisonous"

This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova is taken from an interview with Shannon Joy posted to The Shannon Joy Rumble channel on August 7, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

"They're claiming that by issuing these lame press releases that we can poke holes in in five minutes. They are regaining our trust. Nothing can be further from the truth. It's the opposite of regaining trust. It's actually losing trust even more rapidly from the base that helped you get elected. So that's why I'm in full agreement with Naomi. These people have a humongous egg on their faces, self inflicted because they don't even communicate properly.

"And you know, their actions are bad. But they could have softened the blow by communicating better or, you know, maybe, maybe they're planning to do great things. I don't know because I can't tell from their communication. Their communication is atrocious.

"Another message is a very simple test you can do for yourself if you see something, some communication coming from HHS and saying that oh, we're doing something wonderful to regain trust in public health agencies.

"For example, another fake win we're all supposed to be enthusiastically applauding is them removing mercury from vaccines or saying that they're going to remove mercury from vaccines. And everyone in Health Freedom, large, large commentators, large accounts are running around saying we're winning. It's such a great win. It's amazing achievement. It's such a, my, my advice to all these people, if this is a win, if you think it's a win, are you going to vaccinate your children now? So you on the Health Freedom side who were speaking against vaccines now that RFK Jr. said that he's going to remove mercury, are you going to get your children vaccinated now? And if the answer is no, then why are you calling it a win?

"It's a nothing burger. First of all, it doesn't make anything safer. It doesn't make vaccines safer. Vaccines have thousands of poisons in them. Each single shot has thousands of different proteins that are just as poisonous. They have numerous amounts of metals. They have other chemicals that they don't disclose. They have aborted fetal cells, they have endotoxins they have E. Coli, they have salmonella, they have, formaldehyde, ethanol. And you're telling me that removing mercury makes a difference?"

Full Video

