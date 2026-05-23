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In this explosive piece, Sasha Latypova argues that RFK Jr. crossed a political and moral red line by issuing a PREP Act declaration tied to a so-called pandemic threat.

She states the move directly contradicts Kennedy’s own past statements condemning liability protections for pharmaceutical countermeasures as unconstitutional.

Latypova frames the declaration as proof that the pandemic emergency apparatus remains fully intact regardless of who is in office.

She also predicts Kennedy may be forced out before July 18.

“There is no actual haunted virus that is going to resemble a so-called pandemic. There are no pandemics. They are all Fake. They are all nonsense.”

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