Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jane Wilson's avatar
Jane Wilson
9h

I believe this is true, but there are exceptions. I have had one flu shot since I was born and that was in the fifties. I believe I had the influenza once, but we don't even know if that is really what it was. I was completely healthy until I was 38 and no vaccines. Know one is mentioning how GMO's, spraying, etc. etc. can turn on bad genes. Now all these years later and no vaccines I have two painful autoimmune conditions and losing ground fast. My mother took vaccines and my dad did not and they both ended up with horrible diseases. My mother's brother died in his fifties because he smoked. In the 30's & 40's not sure what they were giving to folks if anything. Both parents lived to be 95 with no quality of life. In 1987 things changed and they ramped up more shots. Grandkids both had hepatitis B shots at birth and have lost count how many since then. By the time they are 17 will have had 71 shots if they live that long. It is all about fear and all of these horrible diseases they want you to believe you could die of. Fear is a big contributor, but I am seeing adults say no. On the west coast all kids are getting covid shots along with other shots and the list is long. It will wipe out generations of people. If parents don't start saying no soon it will be too late. Think it already is, but they made sure the covid shot wouldn't allow women to reproduce. Their agenda is very, very clear and very, very sick. There should be rioting in the streets, but even then it wouldn't be enough.

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Eric's avatar
Eric
10h

Ya think? Mass poisoning human beings from day 1 to create customers! Oh and blame all the bs on the healthy so called anti vax! 😎💯🔥

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