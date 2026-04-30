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Sasha Latypova argues that vaccines and related injections are the primary cause of chronic illnesses across all age groups.

She claims that 98% of an individual’s risk of developing conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disorders, and neurodegenerative illnesses comes from vaccines, while only 2% is attributable to all other environmental and lifestyle factors combined (e.g., chemicals, radiation, pollutants).

She also asserts that mainstream narratives intentionally portray chronic disease as having many uncertain causes (“it could be anything”) in order to deflect attention away from vaccines.

According to her, researchers who challenge this narrative face professional consequences.

The clip features Sasha Latypova in an interview with UK Column, where she presents a personal “working theory” about the causes of chronic disease.

Source: Sense Receptor

Pharma industry insider says 98% of all chronic diseases are caused by vaccines. "98% of the risk you... face of getting any chronic illness... comes from vaccines".

"Only 2% of the risk is everything else... including glyphosate, chem spraying, EMF radiation, etc."

This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova is taken from an interview posted to the UK Column YouTube channel on April 21, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

“My currently very well-researched and backed- up theory, and this is working theory that I have, and I invite anyone to try to overcome it, is that vaccines are by far the number one driver of all chronic illness at all age.

“So starting from babies into the late 80s, the number one driver is vaccines, vaccinations and other injections such as for example vitamin K shot that they push on the babies at birth. And I can discuss it in more detail but basically people, people always fight me.

“And because there is this propaganda narrative that you have gazillion different causes of chronic illness, it could be lurking just about anywhere. So the narrative goes like this. First, if you ask them what causes chronic illness, you will have response such as we’re baffled, we just don’t know what caused cancer in this 25-year-old, we’re baffled.

“Next layer is it’s everything. It’s absolutely everything. Look at the— in California, there’s a so-called Proposition 65 and they will put stickers everywhere saying this is known to cause cancer. And stickers will be on Starbucks cups. I found them on a package of walnuts. You will find them on cabinetry, saying this is known to cause cancer. You will find them on gas stations, outdoors, you’ll find them everywhere.

“So the message is cancer is lurking everywhere, but it’s definitely not vaccines. Like this person who published a really good study, from the video from CHD that you showed, it’s definitely not vaccines. And if you publish solid scientific data contradicting this narrative, you immediately get kicked out of your profession and prosecuted.

“And then they have other layers of defense. But the data is that the vaccines cause 98% of all chronic illness. The 98% of risk that you personally face of getting any chronic illness, especially serious chronic illness like cardiovascular, cancer, neurodegenerative, autoimmune. 98% of that risk is given to you by vaccines.

“Only 2% risk is everything else, everything you can think of. Glyphosate, trace glyphosate. I’m not saying, you know, if you all of a sudden like sprayed in glyphosate, that’s safe. No, but trace glyphosate that you might encounter in cereals or you know, even the, you know, the chem spraying, the EMF radiation, that has some, you know, some legitimately health risks.

“All of this combined, all of those other things that you think about, all of it combined only contributes 2% to the total risk of chronic illness.”

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