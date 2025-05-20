One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Zachary Stieber May 16, 20025

A top Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official said on May 15 that she never took a COVID-19 vaccine due to concerns about biodistribution.

Dr. Sara Brenner, the FDA’s principal deputy commissioner, said during an event in Washington that she did not receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Brenner said that she was pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was unknown at the time what the biodistribution patterns of those products were, and in my case, in particular, what the excretion would be in breast milk,” Brenner said. “That was my primary concern, and that exposure I was very concerned about.”

When asked whether the information that has emerged since then validates her choice, Brenner, who said she was not speaking on behalf of the FDA, said she thinks it does.

Researchers reported in a 2022 paper that messenger ribonucleic acid, which is in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 shots, was detected in human breast milk. Another paper, in 2023, detailed similar findings.

Pfizer and Moderna did not return requests for comment.

Dr. Marty Makary, the FDA’s commissioner, has been critical of COVID-19 vaccine boosters. He has indicated that he received a primary series of one of the vaccines.

About 81 percent of the U.S. population received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of the spring of 2023, according to federal data.

Brenner was speaking at an event held by a new group that is seeking to help influence officials such as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and their promotion of an agenda dubbed Make America Healthy Again (MAHA). The group is called the MAHA Institute.

The comments came on the same day a health official confirmed to The Epoch Times that officials will stop recommending routine COVID-19 vaccination for youth and pregnant women. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which, like the FDA, is part of the Department of Health and Human Services, currently recommends that people aged 6 months and older receive at least one dose of the currently available vaccines.

Brenner, who has trained as a preventative medicine doctor and has expertise in nanotechnology, has been with the FDA since the first Trump administration. She was the agency’s chief medical officer for diagnostics during the pandemic and was detailed to support White House efforts to respond to COVID-19 while Joe Biden was president.

Brenner recalled conducting toxicology research while in school, including examining biodistribution. She said that an important part of medicine is looking at the unintended effects, also known as adverse events or side effects. She also said she knew that the lipid nanoparticles used to deliver mRNA in the COVID-19 vaccines could result in unintended effects.

Brenner referred to previous years in the government as a dark time, but described the present day as a new dawn, with fresh leaders such as Kennedy in place.

“We’re moving very quickly to make it such that there will be more transparency, more available data and information, so that people ... can see and evaluate for themselves sort of what the truths are and what’s known and unknown,” she said. “And I'll go ahead and put it that way, because one of the biggest misses, I think, in the previous several years is that there was no acknowledgement of what was unknown, right? There was there were only statements and assertions that were really more like beliefs or things that were desired to be true than they were true knowns.”

Brenner said that a key part of regaining trust from the public is being honest and transparent. She also said she believes that the vast majority of government workers are good people who want to serve their country and try to do their best, and that it will take a long time to figure out how events unfolded during the pandemic.

