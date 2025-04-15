One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

April 15, 2025

Investigations into the health outcomes of a staggering 184 million vaccinated people have confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause multiple deadly diseases, injury, and sudden deaths.

Four major landmark studies were analyzed by McCullough Foundation epidemilogist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH.

The results of the studies were combined to reveal that deaths, heart attacks, strokes, and multi-organ failure all skyrocketed among people who received Covid mRNA injections.

After reviewing the studies of 184 million people, Hulscher declared that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are “NOT SAFE FOR HUMAN USE.”

The largest of the studies – Faksova et al. – included 99 million participants.

The study found that heart damage in the form of myocarditis surged by 510% in Covid-vaccinated people.

The findings were:

• Myocarditis (+510% after mRNA injection)

• Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (+278% after mRNA injection)

• Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis (+223% after viral vector injection)

• Guillain-Barré Syndrome (+149% after viral vector injection)

The second largest study – Raheleh et al. – included 85 million participants and found:

• Heart Attack (+286% after second dose)

• Stroke (+240% after first dose)

• Coronary Artery Disease (+244% after second dose)

• Cardiac Arrhythmia (+199% after first dose)

Another study led by Hulscher analyzed the autopsies of 325 people who had died after receiving Covid “vaccines.

The study proved a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death via multiple organ systems.

The fourth study – Alessandria et al. – included 290,727 participants.

The study found that subjects vaccinated with 2 doses lost a staggering 37% of life expectancy compared to the unvaccinated population during follow-up.

Hulscher detailed the bombshell findings during a new panel discussion.

WATCH:

In a statement on X responding to the finding, Hulscher said:

“IMMEDIATE market withdrawal of the COVID-19 mRNA injections is essential to prevent further loss of life among the 9 million American children still receiving them.

“In light of the overwhelming safety signals confirmed in the largest studies ever conducted, continued administration of these products now constitutes mass negligent homicide.”

The fourth study in the series was recently reported by Slay News.

It sent shockwaves through the scientific community after a study found that around three decades have been wiped from the average life expectancy of people who received at least two doses of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The alarming study found that the mRNA injections reduce a person’s lifespan by a whopping 37%.

In the United States, the average life expectancy in 2019 was 78.79 years.

A 37% reduction from 78.79 equals a loss of just over 29.15 years.

The average life expectancy in the Western world, generally encompassing Europe, North America, and parts of Asia and Australia, is around 80-83 years.

This means the average life expectancy in Western nations has plunged by 29.6 to 30.71 years.

