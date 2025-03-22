One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman March 22, 2025

A group of leading American scientists has issued a chilling warning to the public after confirming that Covid mRNA “vaccines” trigger Acquired Hemophilia A (AHA) – a deadly autoimmune bleeding disorder.

The discovery was made during a study by a team of researchers at the prestigious George Washington University led by Dr. Jennifer Kate Beckerman.

The scientists sought to investigate surging reports of patients bleeding to death after receiving mRNA injections.

The findings of the peer-reviewed study were published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

The study found that the risk of AHA developing increased significantly in those who received Covid mRNA “booster” shots.

Hemophilia is a rare bleeding disorder where the blood doesn’t clot properly due to a deficiency or dysfunction of specific clotting factors.

The condition means that a patient can bleed uncontrollably, even from just a small cut.

In the study’s supporting evidence, Dr. Beckerman details the case of a male patient who suffered severe bleeding after undergoing a colonoscopy and a root canal.

Both procedures occurred shortly after receiving an mRNA “booster” injection.

The patient began bleeding from multiple orifices and displayed swelling and bruising all over his body.

Doctors were able to treat the patient with high-dose corticosteroids and cyclophosphamide to prevent further bleeding.

Beckerman’s team was able to confirm that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause the autoimmune bleeding disorder to develop.

A hematology workup confirmed the “vaccines” cause the presence of an acquired Factor VIII inhibitor and severely reduced FVIII activity—hallmarks of AHA.

This case underscores the importance of recognizing rare autoimmune complications triggered by vaccination.

This is not the first study to link AHA to Covid injections, however.

Another study from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center also confirmed Covid mRNA “vaccines” trigger AGA.

The study presented the case of a 70-year-old acquiring hemophilia post-Covid injection.

In another Malaysian study, researchers present a case involving Pfizer’s mRNA “vaccine” given to an elderly man in his 80s.

The man developed AHA two weeks after receiving his first dose of the “vaccine.”

The patient presented with widespread bruising, a large thigh hematoma, and symptomatic anemia.

The diagnosis was delayed due to cognitive impairment and low initial suspicion.

Laboratory work revealed an isolated prolonged aPTT uncorrected by mixing, and low FVIII activity (6.7%) with confirmed FVIII inhibitors.

He was successfully treated with intravenous methylprednisolone and recombinant activated Factor VII, with no underlying autoimmune disease or malignancy identified.

Prompt diagnosis and treatment were essential in managing this serious vaccine-associated event, doctors warn.

In addition, a case report published in Frontiers in Immunology describes the first documented instance of Acquired Hemophilia A (AHA) following Moderna Covid mRNA “booster” vaccination.

A patient developed new-onset bleeding due to Factor VIII autoantibodies, with AHA diagnosed promptly.

The patient was treated using glucocorticoids, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab, leading to the cessation of hemorrhage and clinical recovery.

While the initial workup ruled out malignancy, the patient was later diagnosed with pleomorphic dermal sarcoma (PDS), raising questions about concurrent triggers.

Further, a study published in Haemophilia describes the Covid mRNA “vaccines” causing the development of a Factor IX inhibitor, triggering severe hemophilia B.

The study includes the case report of a patient, previously well-managed, who developed an immune response against Factor IX, complicating his bleeding disorder.

This alarming adverse event underscores a potential post-vaccine immune-mediated reaction in individuals with underlying clotting disorders, according to the physician investigators.

In 2023, a group of Japanese scientists also confirmed that mRNA “vaccines” trigger AHA.

Nakajima et al. published a case report describing a hemophilia A patient who developed intra-articular bleeding after receiving the Moderna mRNA injection.

The bleeding was linked to the development of anti-PEG antibodies.

The antibodies reduced the effectiveness of PEGylated recombinant factor VIII therapy.

This immune response compromised the treatment’s recovery rate, leading to inadequate clotting factor levels and bleeding.

The case highlights a rare but important consideration in hemophilia patients using PEGylated biologics following mRNA vaccination.

Scientists believe that mRNA “vaccines” trigger immune system activation in individuals with hemophilia A.

The reaction leads to the development of autoantibodies against coagulation Factor VIII (FVIII), characteristic of Acquired Haemophilia A (AHA).

Experts now fear that the global mRNA “vaccine” campaign has caused a worldwide surge in autoimmune bleeding disorders that have not been connected to Covid “vaccination” due to a lack of investigation.

Scientists are now calling for a full investigation into the links.

