One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By by Adan Salazar June 19, 2025

Food Network star Anne Burrell, who hosted the show “Worst Cooks in America” and boasted about receiving several Covid jabs, died this week at the age of 55 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

“Burrell’s cold body was reportedly found on the shower floor by her husband hours after he had last seen her alive,” reported the New York Post.

“The Food Network star’s husband, Stuart Claxton, found Burrell unconscious in the bathroom early on the morning of Tuesday, June 17, law enforcement sources told TMZ on Wednesday.”

In another report, the Post noted, “Before the celebrity chef was found dead at her home in Brooklyn on Tuesday, paramedics were responding to a 911 call they received about a reported cardiac arrest.”

In several Instagram posts from 2021, the renowned chef celebrated receiving at least two experimental mRNA Covid-19 injections as well as a booster jab.

Burrell’s documentation of multiple jabs prompted many to speculate the injections may have caused her to develop the heart condition that led to her unexpected death.

The Covid vaccine has been linked to heart conditions like myocardial injuries and infarctions, with the CDC admitting high rates of myocarditis and pericarditis in mostly adolescents and young adult males following injection.

A Swiss study in 2023 found the incidence of cardiac-related injuries following the COVID jab was 3000x higher than U.S. government figures.

Meanwhile, a recent Japanese study that looked at vaccine data from over 18 million people showed significantly high rates of death for vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated, with a top researcher stating, “The more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die, within a shorter period…”

Source: infowars.com

Share

Related articles: