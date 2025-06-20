Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Tammy
1h

Well many are now dying and this was predicted by top doctors in 2021. Those of us that didn’t fall for the lies and propaganda tried to warn friends family and even strangers not to do it. Instead of them at least looking in to things they laughed at us, told us to stop drinking the kool-aid. They told us to take off our tinfoil hats.

It’s not a time to say we told you so because ppl losing their lives is never celebrated but we tried our very best to warn them. I feel bad for all but especially the kids because it was their parents that dragged hem to get these shots.

Where are the Nuremberg code trials we so desperately need.???

Crixcyon
1h

Too bad...never heard of her.

