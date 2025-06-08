One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman June 8, 2025

A world-renowned immunologist is sounding the alarm after his peer-reviewed research uncovered a devastating surge in a deadly heart condition among people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Dr. János Szebeni, an internationally recognized European immunologist, issued a stomach-churning warning to the world after confirming that the injections have caused a staggering 115,100% surge in myocarditis.

Myocarditis is a “silent killer” at the center of the sudden deaths crisis that emerged after the Covid injections were rolled out for public use in early 2021.

The mind-blowing discovery was revealed in a sweeping peer-reviewed study by Dr. Szebeni, a professor at Hungary’s Semmelweis University and Sungkyunkwan University and a leading immunotoxicology researcher at SeroScience.

Dr. Szebeni is calling for a critical reevaluation of mRNA injections’ classification as “vaccines.”

Szebeni argues that the shots cannot be considered “vaccines” due to the dramatically expanding profile of adverse events (AE).

He also highlights the underreporting of AEs in official statistics and systemic biological risks inherent to the “vaccine” platform.

The study’s peer-reviewed findings were published in the prestigious journal Pharmaceutics.

Szebeni’s paper challenges both the prevailing regulatory definitions and the assumption that mRNA vaccines pose only minimal safety concerns in healthy populations.

The prominent Hungary-based physician-investigator hypothesizes that adverse events (AEs) linked to mRNA-based Covid “vaccines” are more frequent and severe than initially reported.

As a result of his findings, Prof. Szebeni argues that mRNA “vaccines” must be reclassified as gene therapies.

A distinguished immunologist renowned for his significant contributions to the fields of artificial blood, liposomes, and the complement system, Dr. János Szebeni serves as the director of the Nanomedicine Research and Education Center at Semmelweis University in Budapest, Hungary.

He also holds a full professorship in immunology and biology at the University of Miskolc.

Dr. Szebeni is also the founder, CEO, and lead researcher of SeroScience Ltd.

SeroScience is a company specializing in immunotoxicology services, particularly in predicting and preventing hypersensitivity reactions to intravenous drugs.

During the study, Szebeni tapped into multiple sources of global data, including official government databases.

This is a comprehensive synthesis of published literature, Pfizer post-marketing safety reports, and global vaccination statistics.

The study also analyzed data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

It compares AE incidence in mRNA “vaccines” from Pfizer and Moderna to traditional influenza vaccines.

The study places emphasis on “Brighton-listed” serious AEs.

The Brighton Collaboration created a priority list, endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO), of potential adverse events relevant to Covid vaccines.

The study also examines plausible mechanisms for AEs, such as immune hyperactivation, autoimmunity, and complement activation.

Dr. Szebeni’s analysis exposed alarming AE ratios and “vaccine” platform risks.

The analysis found that recipients of Covid mRNA “vaccines” experienced AEs at an average of 26 times the rate of flu vaccine recipients.

The study revealed that Covid injections caused a staggering 1152 times higher incidence of myocarditis, a dangerous form of heart inflammation, when compared to the flu shot.

Szebeni’s findings show a 115,100% surge in heart failure among the mRNA-vaccinated.

Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium).

The condition reduces heart function, causing strokes, blood clots, cardiac arrest, or even sudden death.

Myocarditis is described by cardiologists as a “silent killer” as it’s often symptomless, leaving many sufferers unaware that they have it until they suffer a side effect, such as a cardiac arrest, when it’s too late.

According to the CDC, myocarditis is a known side effect of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

However, myocarditis was just one of the extreme adverse events observed in the study.

Dr. Szebeni listed the most extreme AEs as:

Myocarditis: 1152x higher incidence

Thrombosis: 455x higher

Myocardial infarction: 226x

Death reports: 218x

Tachycardia, dyspnea, hypertension: 130–160x higher

Approximately 4–18% of all reported AEs were classified as severe.

A separate reanalysis of the original Pfizer trial data found a 36% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccinated arm compared to the placebo.

This finding contradicts earlier safety assurances regarding the injuries.

Notably, only 47% of AE cases in Pfizer’s early safety surveillance had fully recovered within three months.

In addition, the study highlights systemic issues in “vaccine” surveillance, including:

Inconsistencies in data collection across agencies

CDC and FDA reliance on voluntary reports (VAERS), estimated to capture fewer than 10% of actual serious AEs

Pfizer’s use of vague AE categorization and a staggering 1,100+ unique adverse event labels, including over 220 inflammatory or autoimmune-related events

These inconsistencies, Szebeni and his team argue, have delayed recognition of real-world “vaccine” toxicity patterns and obscured the large spikes in serious injuries.

Dr. Szebeni is calling for the reclassification of mRNA injections as “prophylactic immuno-gene therapies,” rather than “vaccines.”

He states that the term reflects the shots’ mechanism of genetic transfection and immune modulation.

Szebeni further argues that persistently disabling AEs meet the criteria for iatrogenic orphan diseases.

As such, they warrant special regulatory recognition and funding for affected individuals.

Szebeni reveals that VAERS data shows that mRNA “vaccines” have killed up to 160,000 Americans.

However, he warns that the figure is likely far higher due to the unreporting that the study exposed in the system.

In addition, global deaths linked to “vaccination” are expected to be far higher again and command a thorough investigation.

