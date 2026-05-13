Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
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I think John D. Rockefeller Sr. looks like Voldemort must have done. In any event, his full name John Davison Rockefeller anagrams to:

- Archfiend lovelorn jokes

- Arch evildoers felon NJ ok

- Lo he Covid ensnare jr folk

- Son of devil charnel joker

- ok NCR NJ arse hole of devil

Fair under the circumstances. :<)

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