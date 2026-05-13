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By Niamh Harris May 13, 2026

Modern medicine as we now know it wasn’t shaped by just doctors alone, it was engineered by John D. Rockefeller.

In the early 20th century, Rockefeller and his oil empire changed medicine into a pharmaceutical industry, which sidelined alternative medicine and natural remedies in favor of synthetic, patented drugs.

Yes, the American health care system really does go back to the Rockerfeller family.

In the video below, James Corbett explores the real history of modern healthcare and the real motivations behind the family that brought it to you.

“As Americans fret about the Obamacare website and wonder how the country became enslaved to the highest healthcare costs in the world, we turn back the pages to look at how the modern medical paradigm came together in the early 20th century, courtesy of the Rockefeller Foundation and their cronies.”

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