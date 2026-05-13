Rockefeller Medicine & Eugenics, The Story Of How Modern Western Medicine Was Created
Modern medicine as we now know it wasn’t shaped by just doctors alone, it was engineered by John D. Rockefeller.
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Modern medicine as we now know it wasn’t shaped by just doctors alone, it was engineered by John D. Rockefeller.
In the early 20th century, Rockefeller and his oil empire changed medicine into a pharmaceutical industry, which sidelined alternative medicine and natural remedies in favor of synthetic, patented drugs.
Yes, the American health care system really does go back to the Rockerfeller family.
In the video below, James Corbett explores the real history of modern healthcare and the real motivations behind the family that brought it to you.
“As Americans fret about the Obamacare website and wonder how the country became enslaved to the highest healthcare costs in the world, we turn back the pages to look at how the modern medical paradigm came together in the early 20th century, courtesy of the Rockefeller Foundation and their cronies.”
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I think John D. Rockefeller Sr. looks like Voldemort must have done. In any event, his full name John Davison Rockefeller anagrams to:
- Archfiend lovelorn jokes
- Arch evildoers felon NJ ok
- Lo he Covid ensnare jr folk
- Son of devil charnel joker
- ok NCR NJ arse hole of devil
Fair under the circumstances. :<)