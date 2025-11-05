One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Mike LaChance Nov. 4, 2025

What an absolutely sickening night.

Not only have Democrats won the governor races in Virginia and then New Jersey, it now appears that Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist (communist) candidate will win the mayoral race in New York City.

This race changes New York City in ways that people have not even considered yet.

Decision Desk HQ called the race at 9:03

The Hill has also called the race:

Mamdani wins New York City mayor’s race Zohran Mamdani has won the race for New York City mayor, according to Decision Desk HQ, ushering in a new era of progressive politics in the city and reigniting the debate over the Democratic Party’s future. Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, is poised to become the first millennial and first Muslim to lead New York City, after a campaign that pulled off one of the most stunning political upsets in recent memory. He defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who mounted a long-shot independent bid after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary, and Republican Curtis Sliwa in his bid to succeed Mayor Eric Adams.

Just awful.

Robby Starbuck sees a silver lining here.

Some people have suggested that a Mamdani win will be bad news for New York’s Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul, but even if that’s true, it does not change how absolutely terrible this is for New York City and the nation as a whole.

The Bernie/AOC wing of the Democrat party will be enabled by this and will become much bolder and outspoken. They will spin this as a mandate and more Democrats will become even more radicalized.

It was a bad night for the country.

Mike LaChance

Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance’s articles here.

New York’s intellectuals and working class are fools if they think Mamdani will reward them. In Iran, every communist idealist who helped Khomeini take power was executed.

