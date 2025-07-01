One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

The FDA can't approve EUA countermeasures!

RFK Jr. has explicitly acknowledged this:

RFK Jr. says the "clinical trials" for the COVID jabs was "KABUKI THEATER" -i.e., FAKE

QUOTE: "It was meaningless theater...It is a demonstration product, not a medical product...THE FDA HAS NO AUTHORITY OVER IT."

"It's completely regulation free and liability free. Because, again, they're using these military laws and passing them as if it's a military material subject to no regulation." - Sasha Latypova

Share

Related articles: