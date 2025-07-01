RFK Jr. Tells A MASSIVE LIE, AND HE KNOWS IT: "There's a new version of the COVID vaccine...that was approved by the FDA..."
'The FDA can't approve EUA countermeasures!'
The FDA can't approve EUA countermeasures!
RFK Jr. has explicitly acknowledged this:
RFK Jr. says the "clinical trials" for the COVID jabs was "KABUKI THEATER" -i.e., FAKE
QUOTE: "It was meaningless theater...It is a demonstration product, not a medical product...THE FDA HAS NO AUTHORITY OVER IT."
"It's completely regulation free and liability free. Because, again, they're using these military laws and passing them as if it's a military material subject to no regulation." - Sasha Latypova
