Former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Catherine Austin Fitts says the world is not heading into a recession, it’s entering a central banking reset that happens only once every 80 to 120 years. But this time, she argues, the reset is fundamentally different.

In this clip, Fitts explains why new technologies—programmable money, stablecoins, and asset tokens—enable a shift she describes not as economic reform, but as a structural takeover.

According to her, the move away from traditional currency toward financial transaction control would amount to a constitutional break, replacing a republic-based system with centralized, oligarchic control.

Fitts, a former investment banker and founder of the Solari Report, says the timeline matters. With new financial legislation advancing and digital monetary infrastructure taking shape, she warns the transformation is being engineered now with an apparent target date of 2030.

Source: Sense Receptor

"We are in a central banking reset. Every 80 to 120 years, the central banks do a reset. We started into the Going Direct Reset in August 2019. And so we're in a reset. If you look at this reset, this reset is different than the last five resets, the last 500 years. They're planning on fundamentally changing the model because new technology allows them to do it.

"So if they come out with CBDC or stablecoins with programmable money, they're going to end currency and go into a financial transaction control model. And that's a coup d' Etat. That's not a recession. That's a fundamental change in how the government works. You are deleting the Constitution, and you're moving people into a society where you have complete control.

"Now, presumably, if you do that, you can also bring out lots of new technology because you have the control to risk manage it. But we're not talking about an economic adjustment. Now, part of that reset is they want to bring out programmable money in the form of stablecoins and asset tokens.

"And one of the things I would encourage you to do is the Congress passed the Genius Act. There's a lot on the Genius Act, and we have a briefing on stablecoins. That's a regulatory framework for stablecoins. They're working now on what is in the House is the Clarity Act, and what is in the Senate, the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, and that oversees asset tokens. Presumably, they're hoping to pass that by the end of the month. And the president signs it into law in the first quarter.

“If you think the bubble’s bad now, if they do what they say they’re going to do with asset tokens and stablecoins, we’re not even halfway up the bubble curve. We’re talking about a much bigger bubble than most people can dream of. If it works. I’m not saying it works. I hope it doesn’t work. But we’re also talking about putting a model where you end the United States as a republic and move it literally into an oligarchy. They want to have it done, it appears, by 2030.”

