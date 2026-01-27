Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

TriTorch
5h

The Federal Reserve has 'absolute zero' levels of legitimacy:

"If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their Fathers conquered.... I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies...." -Thomas Jefferson

Since its spurious inception in 1913, the "price stability" mandated FED has looted 98+% of the US dollar's value. This means impoverishing innocent children. This means elder widows. This means you.

Money creation belongs to We the People, not to a private bank masquerading around as a government agency (the word 'Federal' is used to trick us), that first counterfeits and then lends that money to us at interest to be repaid to them while inflating away (leaching) its value.

"Permit me to issue the currency of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws." -Rothschild

Rothschild said this because he who controls the money spigot, controls the root of all evil, and as such the minds of most men.

When money $peaks the truth is $ilent.

There is a reason the US dollar symbol is a snake wrapped around the Rod of Asclepius which is both a depiction of the serpent wrapped around the tree of knowledge in the Garden of Eden, and also the symbol for pharmakeia (WHO logo), which is synonymous with, 'magic, sorcery, and enchantment'. Enchantment is the perfect symbol for central banking as he who controls the root of evil enchants all.

Jeff Witzeman
4h

Wait...is this the same Catherine who said that digital ID was going to control us? Hmmm, I wonder why that failed in the UK? Also when she mentions CBDCs, is she aware they were banned in the US by both Congress and the President? Also programmable...? How do you program something on a blockchain? And then finally, at what point after all of her failed predictions do we just say it's a boy crying wolf? The evidence points in a completely different direction from the fear that is being promoted. But then fear sells, right? Fear is part of the dying 3D matrix. But what do I know? Once I learned the real fraud of banking that she doesn't talk about, I ceased to buy into that fear. Notice she never mentions the Birth Certificate Bond.

