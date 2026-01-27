RESET: Catherine Austin Fitts Says the System Ends by 2030
Programmable money, central banking power, and a deadline most people aren’t paying attention to.
Former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Catherine Austin Fitts says the world is not heading into a recession, it’s entering a central banking reset that happens only once every 80 to 120 years. But this time, she argues, the reset is fundamentally different.
In this clip, Fitts explains why new technologies—programmable money, stablecoins, and asset tokens—enable a shift she describes not as economic reform, but as a structural takeover.
According to her, the move away from traditional currency toward financial transaction control would amount to a constitutional break, replacing a republic-based system with centralized, oligarchic control.
Fitts, a former investment banker and founder of the Solari Report, says the timeline matters. With new financial legislation advancing and digital monetary infrastructure taking shape, she warns the transformation is being engineered now with an apparent target date of 2030.
Source: Sense Receptor
Partial transcription of clip
"We are in a central banking reset. Every 80 to 120 years, the central banks do a reset. We started into the Going Direct Reset in August 2019. And so we're in a reset. If you look at this reset, this reset is different than the last five resets, the last 500 years. They're planning on fundamentally changing the model because new technology allows them to do it.
"So if they come out with CBDC or stablecoins with programmable money, they're going to end currency and go into a financial transaction control model. And that's a coup d' Etat. That's not a recession. That's a fundamental change in how the government works. You are deleting the Constitution, and you're moving people into a society where you have complete control.
"Now, presumably, if you do that, you can also bring out lots of new technology because you have the control to risk manage it. But we're not talking about an economic adjustment. Now, part of that reset is they want to bring out programmable money in the form of stablecoins and asset tokens.
"And one of the things I would encourage you to do is the Congress passed the Genius Act. There's a lot on the Genius Act, and we have a briefing on stablecoins. That's a regulatory framework for stablecoins. They're working now on what is in the House is the Clarity Act, and what is in the Senate, the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, and that oversees asset tokens. Presumably, they're hoping to pass that by the end of the month. And the president signs it into law in the first quarter.
“If you think the bubble’s bad now, if they do what they say they’re going to do with asset tokens and stablecoins, we’re not even halfway up the bubble curve. We’re talking about a much bigger bubble than most people can dream of. If it works. I’m not saying it works. I hope it doesn’t work. But we’re also talking about putting a model where you end the United States as a republic and move it literally into an oligarchy. They want to have it done, it appears, by 2030.”
"If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their Fathers conquered.... I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies...." -Thomas Jefferson
Since its spurious inception in 1913, the "price stability" mandated FED has looted 98+% of the US dollar's value. This means impoverishing innocent children. This means elder widows. This means you.
Money creation belongs to We the People, not to a private bank masquerading around as a government agency (the word 'Federal' is used to trick us), that first counterfeits and then lends that money to us at interest to be repaid to them while inflating away (leaching) its value.
"Permit me to issue the currency of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws." -Rothschild
Rothschild said this because he who controls the money spigot, controls the root of all evil, and as such the minds of most men.
When money $peaks the truth is $ilent.
There is a reason the US dollar symbol is a snake wrapped around the Rod of Asclepius which is both a depiction of the serpent wrapped around the tree of knowledge in the Garden of Eden, and also the symbol for pharmakeia (WHO logo), which is synonymous with, 'magic, sorcery, and enchantment'. Enchantment is the perfect symbol for central banking as he who controls the root of evil enchants all.
Wait...is this the same Catherine who said that digital ID was going to control us? Hmmm, I wonder why that failed in the UK? Also when she mentions CBDCs, is she aware they were banned in the US by both Congress and the President? Also programmable...? How do you program something on a blockchain? And then finally, at what point after all of her failed predictions do we just say it's a boy crying wolf? The evidence points in a completely different direction from the fear that is being promoted. But then fear sells, right? Fear is part of the dying 3D matrix. But what do I know? Once I learned the real fraud of banking that she doesn't talk about, I ceased to buy into that fear. Notice she never mentions the Birth Certificate Bond.