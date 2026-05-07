Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
1h

They ain’t fooling this guy again. Once bitten twice extremely shy. I don’t trust any of them about anything.

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:Stuart-james.'s avatar
:Stuart-james.
2h

We now have experience the complete play book of these scam merchants selling their products via fraudulent organisations like the WHO.

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