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Source: The Vigilant Fox

Headlines are warning that Hantavirus may be spreading across the world, even though human-to-human transmission is extraordinarily rare and has NEVER been recorded in the United States.

The WHO’s own story behind the “outbreak” immediately starts falling apart, with officials pointing to bird watching and wildlife exposure, even though Hantavirus is overwhelmingly linked to infected rodents, not birds.

Then came the biggest red flag of all: the PCR “confirmation.”

Kary Mullis, the Nobel Prize-winning inventor of PCR, famously warned: “with the PCR, if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody.”

That’s the same testing method used to justify lockdowns, censorship, mass panic, and global coercion during COVID.

Now many are asking the question corporate media refuses to touch: are we watching the early stages of another PCR-driven fear campaign?

Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

THE VACCINE CARTEL AND US ARMY ARE DEVELOPING 13 HANTAVIRUS VACCINES & GENE THERAPIES

6 DNA "vaccines" (US Army)

3 mRNA "vaccines" (Moderna, China, Canada)

2 viral vector "vaccines" (UK, Canada)

1 inactivated (licensed in Korea)

1 protein subunit

The US Army hantavirus DNA “vaccines” are not vaccines. They are literally plasmid DNA gene-therapies:

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