"What they set for the control for the PCR 'test' is a consensus sequence, which means they took AI, they averaged out a section of the genome that they want as that test, and they set it for that. So it doesn't even exist in nature anywhere."

This is a clip from a recent discussion between former medical coder and whistleblower Zowe Smith and retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova.

Smith and Latypova discuss the many shortcomings of PCR "tests," as well as the fact that no genome for SARS-CoV-2 has ever been characterized—only a "consensus sequence," which Smith notes is developed when AI "average[s] out... a section of the genome that they want as a test." She adds, "it doesn't even exist in nature anywhere."

Latypova confirms, "when they're saying, 'Oh, we have the COVID virus, the full genome...it's been sequenced. Look at all these papers.' The reality is that nobody has the code of the pathogen... Ralph Baric also wrote about it in his work all the time. So nobody has the pathogenic sequence."

The pharma insider adds, "What they upload to GenBank is... averaged... And once it's averaged, it's no longer pathogenic anything.

It's just a model.

And then for PCR, it doesn't test the full genome. They do these, like, snippets, and then whatever snippet you wanna set it to, you will find it, and that's how they find... positive COVID. So all of this is total BS."

Interestingly, Smith notes that when she worked with PCR in a lab at the Oregon Health and Science University she “realized that everything was controlled through EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) and the CDC, so there was no way to independently verify the controls that were used."

Source: Sense Receptor

