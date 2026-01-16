One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

"There is characterization by the plaintiffs that the activities of the state are pre-planned genocide or democide or use of bioweapons... you are allowed to discuss things that are not part of the codified law on... moral principles in the Netherlands. And that's a positive thing...”



"And I treat Albert Bourla as a human being who is a very evil human being and he needs to account for his actions against other human beings."

This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova, who is one of five expert witnesses testifying in the lawsuit brought by attorney Peter Stassen against “the Architects of the Great Reset” on behalf of people injured by the Covid injections, is from a discussion with James Delingpole posted to Rumble on January 13, 2026.

"There's a little bit of special about the Dutch system, although I don't know how much it's going to matter at the end. The Dutch system apparently allows you to introduce the concept of moral law alongside the codified law.

"So these, as I said, characterization by the plaintiffs as activities of the state as pre-planned genocide or democide or use of bioweapons, they fall into that category. So you are allowed to discuss things that are not, you know, part of the codified law. On the moral principles. And that's a positive thing.

"So this is the only place where you know these kinds of— Well, the only jurisdiction I'm aware of, like the major western jurisdiction I'm aware of that you can bring this kind of a case. And that's maybe why it's succeeded so far. So far they haven't been able to dismiss it. They haven't been able to get out of it.

"And as the latest ruling, which was issued in late November, the court said that the defendants, including Bill Gates, Albert Bourla and the state officials must show up represented with their lawyers in for the court hearing. And the court hearing will be scheduled sometime between May and October of this year.

“And I treat Albert Bourla as a as a human being who is a very evil human being and he needs to account for his actions against other human beings.”

Expert testimony in a Dutch legal action alleges Covid-19 injections were deployed under military medical countermeasure frameworks that bypassed pharmaceutical regulation and manufacturer liability

