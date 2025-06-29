REMINDER: GOF Is a Complete Load of BS — Sasha Latypova
"This whole area of virology. First of all, virology is pseudoscience. It does not use scientific method at all. I make jokes about virology because it is a joke..."
"Gain-of-function viruses are not possible... Pfizer... tried... [to synthesize SARS-COV-2] from the computer model with the HIV insert and the furin cleavage site. And they tried it on monkeys, and none of the monkeys got sick."
This clip of Sasha Latypova, a retired pharma R&D executive who has done extensive investigation into various matters surrounding COVID, is taken from an interview with Mark Bishofsky posted the Truth Expedition Rumble channel on June 25, 2025.
Partial transcription of clip
"This whole area of virology. First of all, virology is pseudoscience. It does not use scientific method at all. I make jokes about virology because it is a joke, but it's a very bad joke and very dangerous one. That's been going on for a couple of centuries now. Now there's this whole new area of virology, which is this mythology about gain of function viruses. It is a mythology, it's continuation of the same narratives. They're just more and more completely, unscientific. Gain of function viruses are not possible.
"Rather, you can cook up something in the lab. You can make different compounds synthetically. And these are just synthetic chemicals really. They're large molecules, but they're nonetheless synthetic chemicals. You can cook up all kinds of things in the lab. Especially you can generate all sorts of computer models. So the vast, vast majority of GOF literature is computer modeling. And that should be discarded right away. That's just live action role play and fantasy. Okay? So it's fantasy genre, and mostly it comes from sci fi. And Hollywood participates in it very heavily to drive the propaganda through movies, through entertainment, through all kinds of stuff.
"And as I said, you can make computer models—disregard them. You can synthesize some of those computer models chemically. Usually they're very, very tenuous methods by which they actually prove that they've synthesized what the computer says. But fine, I can spend another several hours discussing it. But let's presume you can synthesize some of those computer models in the lab. They don't transmit. nothing transmits. They have never been able to transmit anything human to human or animal to animal, even like when the animals in the cage together, what they do in these studies with these GOF viruses, they either drown the animal in the solution so that they get pneumonia and distress, whatever, or they inject that directly into the heart, into the brain.
"So that doesn't show that this is this spreadable virus. It just shows you made some poison. And that this whole GOF thing boils down to this. They'll advertise a whole bunch of nonsense. They said, SARS COV2 has HIV insert and, furin cleavage site. And it's so deadly and so spreadable. And then when Pfizer went to make their vaccine, and I've reviewed their preclinical package, their animal studies, and they tried and they've synthesized that GOF virus from the computer model with the HIV insert and with the furin cleavage site. And they tried it on monkeys none of the monkeys got sick. There you go. That's your GOF virus in a nutshell."
Full Video
🚨Introducing the Revolutionary “Viral Isolation™ Method” 🚨
Because Who Needs the Scientific Method When You Have Consensus™?
Are you a virologist looking to isolate a virus but don’t want to deal with pesky scientific principles? Do you long for a world where assumptions are facts, controls are optional, and results are whatever you need them to be? Well, look no further! With Viral Isolation™, you, too, can bypass every fundamental step of the scientific method and still get published!
🎉 Special Features – Now with ZERO Adherence to the Scientific Method! 🎉
🔬 Step 1: Skip Direct Observation!
Why waste time finding a virus in nature when you can just assume it exists? Don’t worry—no one in ‘virology’ has ever observed a virus as a distinct, independent entity directly from a sick person’s fluids. If they haven’t done it in over a century, why start now?
💡 Bonus: Instead of isolating a virus, just declare symptoms = virus. Got a cough? Must be a virus! Fever? Definitely a virus! Ate bad sushi? Yep - virus!!
📏 Step 2: The Hypothesis-Free Hypothesis™!
Real science requires an Independent Variable (IV) (the thing being tested), but who has time for that? Since we never actually isolate a virus, we’ll just assume it’s there. Science is hard—so let’s just skip the part where we identify our IV!
🧐 Scientific Method Violation:
✅ No purified virus? No problem! Just declare the existence of one and move on.
✅ Symptoms are vague? Who cares? A fever must mean viral infection!
✅ What about controls? HAHAHA, good one.
🧪 Step 3: Experimental Design... Or Lack Thereof!
Time to “prove” viral replication! But instead of isolating and testing a virus, let’s throw patient samples into a blender of monkey kidney cells, toxic antibiotics, fetal bovine serum, and a battery of chemicals! What could go wrong?
🧬 Pro-Tip: When the monkey kidney cells start dying from all the poison you added, just call it a Cytopathic Effect (CPE) and claim the virus did it! (Ignore the fact that control experiments show the same results without a virus—just pretend those don’t exist!)
📸 Step 4: The Electron Microscope Magic Show!
Now, let’s get some ‘proof.’ Instead of isolating and purifying a virus, just snap a picture of the cellular debris from our CPE Toxicity Soup™ and say, “See? That blob right there—totally a virus.”
🔍 Fun Fact: If someone asks why you didn’t purify and separate the virus, just roll your eyes and mutter, “You don’t understand virology.” That’ll shut them up!
📊 Step 5: Data Manipulation & Narrative Control!
Science should be about unbiased analysis... but where’s the fun in that? With Viral Isolation™, you can:
✅ Assemble ‘viral genomes’ on a computer, even if no complete ‘genome’ was found! (Computers never make mistakes.)
✅ Use PCR to ‘detect’ tiny ‘genetic fragments,’ from a ‘virus’ never proven to exist.
✅ Ignore all contradictory evidence, and call anyone who questions your methods a science denier™!
🧠 Step 6: Declare Success No Matter What!
In real science, if an experiment fails, the hypothesis should be rejected. But with Viral Isolation™, failure is never an option!
🚫 Found no actual virus? Publish anyway!
🚫 Control experiments contradict your results? Ignore them!
🚫 No reproducibility? Silence the skeptics!
🌟 SPECIAL BONUS! – Support the Digital Biosecurity State! 🌟
By believing in this groundbreaking Non-Scientific Methodology™, YOU, too, can:
💰 Enable the Biosecurity State™ – The more viruses we ‘find,’ the more lockdowns, mandates, and surveillance we can justify!
📉 Help Crush Small Businesses! – Nothing says ‘progress’ like eliminating those pesky local shops and centralizing power!
🛑 Contribute to The Great Reset™! – Because why have freedom when you can have digital IDs, carbon quotas, and endless health passports?
🚀 ORDER NOW! 🚀
For a limited time, get your Viral Isolation™ Kit for the low price of your critical thinking skills!
(Side effects include cognitive dissonance, FOIA-induced panic attacks, and an uncontrollable urge to shout, “Trust the Science!” at anyone who asks for evidence.)
💥 Viral Isolation™ – Where Assumptions Become Facts! ™ 💥
Along with Stefan Lanka, Sasha is about the best at zeroing in on the fantasy of viruses and GOF. There are others too that can punch holes in virology theory. There are so many concepts and beliefs that need explaining on the virology front that until they are definitively addressed, I have no concern about any (pretend) virus.
Viruses have been turned into some ultra scary voodoo that threatens your life. It's a marketing scam that suggests your only salvation is vaccines and mRNA poisons. I can put a gigantic dagger in heart of that idea as I have had no vaccines or mRNA poisons in over 50 years and have not been severely attacked by any viruses.
Before retirement, I worked driving around over half the US for about a decade and never got sick or picked up any virus. Supposedly I am vulnerable being age 75 and I find that insulting. It's a load of poppycock if you are generally healthy...age is irrelevant in most cases.