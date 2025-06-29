One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

"Gain-of-function viruses are not possible... Pfizer... tried... [to synthesize SARS-COV-2] from the computer model with the HIV insert and the furin cleavage site. And they tried it on monkeys, and none of the monkeys got sick."

This clip of Sasha Latypova, a retired pharma R&D executive who has done extensive investigation into various matters surrounding COVID, is taken from an interview with Mark Bishofsky posted the Truth Expedition Rumble channel on June 25, 2025.

"This whole area of virology. First of all, virology is pseudoscience. It does not use scientific method at all. I make jokes about virology because it is a joke, but it's a very bad joke and very dangerous one. That's been going on for a couple of centuries now. Now there's this whole new area of virology, which is this mythology about gain of function viruses. It is a mythology, it's continuation of the same narratives. They're just more and more completely, unscientific. Gain of function viruses are not possible.

"Rather, you can cook up something in the lab. You can make different compounds synthetically. And these are just synthetic chemicals really. They're large molecules, but they're nonetheless synthetic chemicals. You can cook up all kinds of things in the lab. Especially you can generate all sorts of computer models. So the vast, vast majority of GOF literature is computer modeling. And that should be discarded right away. That's just live action role play and fantasy. Okay? So it's fantasy genre, and mostly it comes from sci fi. And Hollywood participates in it very heavily to drive the propaganda through movies, through entertainment, through all kinds of stuff.

"And as I said, you can make computer models—disregard them. You can synthesize some of those computer models chemically. Usually they're very, very tenuous methods by which they actually prove that they've synthesized what the computer says. But fine, I can spend another several hours discussing it. But let's presume you can synthesize some of those computer models in the lab. They don't transmit. nothing transmits. They have never been able to transmit anything human to human or animal to animal, even like when the animals in the cage together, what they do in these studies with these GOF viruses, they either drown the animal in the solution so that they get pneumonia and distress, whatever, or they inject that directly into the heart, into the brain.

"So that doesn't show that this is this spreadable virus. It just shows you made some poison. And that this whole GOF thing boils down to this. They'll advertise a whole bunch of nonsense. They said, SARS COV2 has HIV insert and, furin cleavage site. And it's so deadly and so spreadable. And then when Pfizer went to make their vaccine, and I've reviewed their preclinical package, their animal studies, and they tried and they've synthesized that GOF virus from the computer model with the HIV insert and with the furin cleavage site. And they tried it on monkeys none of the monkeys got sick. There you go. That's your GOF virus in a nutshell."

