Dr. Fauci: Number of people for one reason or other who just do not want to comply and get vaccinated. We've got to get them vaccinated.

And hopefully they will do it willingly.

If not, there will have to be things that will essentially put pressure on them.

Such as you are not going to work in this particular agency, or institution, you are not going to be able to go to this college or this university unless in fact you get vaccinated.

And I believe that once we start doing that you will see more and more people willingly get vaccinated.

Make no mistake about it, they WILL do it again. The script has been written years in advance. We have been warned.

Heaping oppression upon oppression, and deceit upon deceit, they refuse to know me, declares the LORD. - Jeremiah 9:6

Back in 2020, we were told to prepare for the “Next One” that will get people’s attention.

THE PLAN shows the official agenda of the World Health Organization to have ten years of ongoing pandemics, from 2020 to 2030

The Truth Behind The Symbols

The Pfizer Mural created in 1960 depicts Coronavirus officially discovered in 1965

