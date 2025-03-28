Reminder: Dr. Fauci Admitted That He Took Away the Jobs and Rights of the "Unvaccinated"
Make no mistake about it, they WILL do it again.
Dr. Fauci: Number of people for one reason or other who just do not want to comply and get vaccinated. We've got to get them vaccinated.
And hopefully they will do it willingly.
If not, there will have to be things that will essentially put pressure on them.
Such as you are not going to work in this particular agency, or institution, you are not going to be able to go to this college or this university unless in fact you get vaccinated.
And I believe that once we start doing that you will see more and more people willingly get vaccinated.
Make no mistake about it, they WILL do it again. The script has been written years in advance. We have been warned.
Heaping oppression upon oppression, and deceit upon deceit, they refuse to know me, declares the LORD. - Jeremiah 9:6
Fauci and his ilk will get what’s coming to them in Eternity if they don’t repent and try to make right what they put wrong. It’s going to be Hell to pay one day soon enough. 😢🙏🏻
Nuremberg again & again.