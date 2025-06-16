Exposing The Darkness

Rosalee
5h

Indeed

IF it is possible, donate before surgery, which will require a transfusion

Even when there is a 'match' there can STILL be problems

Mom had trouble when she had neurosurgery and needed transfusion and this

was decades ago.

However, and I know some may think me paranoid for asking,

how can we be assured, even if we donate our own

that we will in fact receive OUR donation?

They were so deceptive during COVID and even now. . .

Sophie Bertrand
5h

I have a friend who did not accept the injected poison. We're only 10% left in Canada cov19 unvaxxed apparently. Unfortunaley she had an emergency and had to undergo 2 blood transfusions. She prays she will be okay from the contaminated blood. I don't think hospitals would be very cooperative to accept blood from a selected unvaxxed doner by the patient. It's a huge problem (to be contaminated with this blood). Maybe one day the blood of unvaxxed people will be the next gold rush...

