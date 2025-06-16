REMINDER. Dr. Ben Marble: We Need to Quit Accepting Blood From People Who Took the Poison
"The entire blood supply in America, and basically the whole world, is contaminated..."
Source: RogerHodkinson
Important Video from 2024
Dr. Ben Marble: "We need to quit accepting blood from people who took the poison."
"The entire blood supply in America, and basically the whole world, is contaminated with the spike protein poison bioweapon."
"We're seeing patients that get blood transfusions that are unvaccinated, and suddenly they get blood clots or have heart attacks or strokes."
Indeed
IF it is possible, donate before surgery, which will require a transfusion
Even when there is a 'match' there can STILL be problems
Mom had trouble when she had neurosurgery and needed transfusion and this
was decades ago.
However, and I know some may think me paranoid for asking,
how can we be assured, even if we donate our own
that we will in fact receive OUR donation?
They were so deceptive during COVID and even now. . .
I have a friend who did not accept the injected poison. We're only 10% left in Canada cov19 unvaxxed apparently. Unfortunaley she had an emergency and had to undergo 2 blood transfusions. She prays she will be okay from the contaminated blood. I don't think hospitals would be very cooperative to accept blood from a selected unvaxxed doner by the patient. It's a huge problem (to be contaminated with this blood). Maybe one day the blood of unvaxxed people will be the next gold rush...