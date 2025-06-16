One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: RogerHodkinson

Important Video from 2024

Dr. Ben Marble: "We need to quit accepting blood from people who took the poison."

"The entire blood supply in America, and basically the whole world, is contaminated with the spike protein poison bioweapon."

"We're seeing patients that get blood transfusions that are unvaccinated, and suddenly they get blood clots or have heart attacks or strokes."

Share

Related articles:





