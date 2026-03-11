One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Kelleigh Nelson March 10, 2026

The problem was with Bill Clinton, the scandals and rumored scandals, the incubating ones and the dying ones never ended. Whatever moral compass the president was consulting was leading him in the wrong direction. His closets were full of skeletons just waiting to burst out. Louis Freeh

Today they voted to keep sexual harassment records buried, and they did it together. The establishment always protects itself, never the victims. Rep. Nancy Mace

I don’t night-club, don’t get into fights or scandals, don’t own a yacht, don’t play the horses, don’t wear plaid overcoats, don’t go to Hollywood parties, don’t own a motorcycle, don’t run back and forth to New York, don’t go in for politics. Fred MacMurray (smart man)

We just had a Member of Congress literally sexually harass a woman that then lit herself on fire and you all protected him! Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

Scandals have impacted many politicians’ careers and aspirations. Some have survived, and others have fallen. Mercedes Schlapp

On March 4, 2026, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 357–65 to effectively kill a resolution introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) that would have required the House Ethics Committee to publicly disclose investigations into sexual misconduct and harassment involving members of Congress.

These charges are sent to the House Ethics Committee where members actually investigate themselves. How well does that work? The only member of the House who resigned before the Ethics Committee report came out on him was Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the resolution following allegations that Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) sent sexually explicit text messages to a staffer. Regina Ann Santos-Aviles was a congressional staffer and former executive director of the Uvalde Area Chamber of Commerce who died in September 2025. Her death became the center of a major political scandal involving Representative Tony Gonzales. Santos-Aviles was intoxicated when she committed suicide in her backyard by self-immolation.

Congressional Scandal

“Staff deserve to come to work without being harassed by their bosses. Women deserve to be safe,” Rep. Mace said. “And the American people deserve to know when their so-called ‘representative’ is abusing power instead of serving their constituents. No more hiding. No more excuses. It’s time to end the cover-up and drag the truth into the light.”

The majority of Congress disagreed. Nearly all Republicans, 175, and nearly all Democrats, 182, voted to refer the resolution to the committee, essentially killing it. One member voted present not voting, nine didn’t vote, according to the roll call vote.

Those who voted to “refer it to committee” did so knowing the “resolution ain’t ever making it out of committee,” U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, (R-KY), said. Massie has been calling for the release of names for years.

Who are they covering for?

Who are they protecting?

Seventy-eight female Democrats in Congress blocked the release of sexual misconduct reports; the same ones yelling about the release of the Epstein files.

Feminists remained thunderously silent through 8 years of Clinton scandals.

And, feminists in America and beyond were silent when in Israel on October 7th, women were raped so violently that it broke their pelvises. Babies were put in hot ovens while their parents screamed and the world chose silence. Why is their pain treated as less? Why are their stories questioned?

Why is it that truth is silenced?

And now not one voice of outrage for these victims whose predators are being protected by Congress.

Is this where our tax dollars are going, including $5 million to Ashley Babbitt’s family for her murder by United States Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd?

Last November 2025, these same House members passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act compelling the release of all files by December. Yet, 357 of them refused to allow the public to know who in the House had to pay off work-place disputes or sexual harassment claims.

House Resolution 1072 was tabled referring it to the House Ethics Committee, which is considered a move to kill the effort, Democrats and Republicans joined together and voted to kill the Resolution.

Rep. Mace described the vote as “shameful” and accused both parties of colluding to protect the guilty members. She warned the American people: “This is the establishment in action, always protecting itself, never the victims. Ask yourself why. Remember their names when they ask for your vote.

And don’t send them any money!

“We don’t want to hear a single Member who voted this resolution down utter the name of a single Epstein victim. You don’t get to bury sexual harassment records in Congress and then pretend you care about victims. Pick a side.

“The victims deserved better. The American people deserved better. Every Member who voted to keep these records buried voted to protect power over people. We won’t let it go and neither should you.” Link

The 357 members voted to protect predators, protect themselves, take part in the cover up and ultimately voted against women and victims. And all 357 were willing to use your tax dollars to do it.

The 65 members who voted against tabling the resolution and releasing the reports consisted of 38 Republicans and 27 Democrats. Are there only 65 House members who have not made use of taxpayer dollars for hush money to the complainants?

Watch the two-minute video with Reps. Tim Burchett, Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert.

The “Slush Fund”

The taxpayer-funded account has paid out over $18.2 million in settlements since 1997 to resolve disputes of sexual harassment while keeping the names of the lawmakers confidential. The opposition to this Resolution claim that publicizing the report could discourage victims from coming forward and interfere with ongoing investigations. But what about the electorate, don’t we have a right to know?

In March of 2021, Open the Books reported that, “Since 1997, the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights has paid out $18.2 million to settle 291 cases of workplace disputes for Congress, the Capitol Police, the Architect of the Capitol, and the Library of Congress.”

Congress has been accused, and rightly so, of having a #MeToo slush fund to secretly pay off victims of sexual harassment. Congress appropriates this fund annually! It includes payouts for workplace safety, pay disputes and sexual harassment claims, though many specifics are not reported. Many members pay victims through their office budgets to keep them out of the record.

In late 2017, reports surfaced that then Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) negotiated a secret settlement with a female staffer who accused him of sexual misconduct, and the 88-year-old quickly resigned from Congress. It turns out Conyers’ Congressional office budget paid out his sexual misconduct settlement, meaning that total wasn’t even included in the multi-million-dollar “slush” fund’s reported total.

Democrats and Republicans continually spew “transparency,” but the vast majority of House members voted to keep the secret of which members were covered.

After 30 years of taxpayer dollars’ hush money going to victims, don’t we have a right to know who was covered and why?

The 357 members who voted against Rep. Mace’s Resolution chose to protect predators over victims.

The reality is this…we can’t “follow the money” because Congress is protecting their own.

