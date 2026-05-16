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Source: Red Line Report

Vaccine pioneer Dr. Stanley Plotkin admits under oath: they harvested organs from live aborted babies — hearts still beating, faces sliced open for brain tissue, NO anesthesia.

Dr. Theresa Deisher confirms: 5-6 month babies born alive so researchers could rip out their beating hearts and brain tissue without killing the cells.

Biologist Pamela Acker: “The babies are still alive when they start extracting...”

Plotkin casually lists lung, skin, kidney, spleen, heart — from dozens upon dozens of fetuses used for vaccine research.

The Vaccine industry is SATANIC.

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