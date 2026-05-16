Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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edward's avatar
edward
3h

L of J, the world is a sess pool of filth, sin, perversion, lies and evil. What happens here on this wretched planet is best described as insanity at an all time high. The mind of man is polluted with imaginations of ignominy. Accept that but do not let evil drag you down and depress you. Exposure of evil is your purpose, and few have ever known what the machinations of man can concoct. You are effectively accurate in your purpose and I much admire you. Never let the sun catch you crying.

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
3h

Add Fraudchi and his gang to the list.

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