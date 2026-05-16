PURE EVIL: They Harvested Organs From LIVE ABORTED BABIES
The Vaccine industry is SATANIC.
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Source: Red Line Report
Vaccine pioneer Dr. Stanley Plotkin admits under oath: they harvested organs from live aborted babies — hearts still beating, faces sliced open for brain tissue, NO anesthesia.
Dr. Theresa Deisher confirms: 5-6 month babies born alive so researchers could rip out their beating hearts and brain tissue without killing the cells.
Biologist Pamela Acker: “The babies are still alive when they start extracting...”
Plotkin casually lists lung, skin, kidney, spleen, heart — from dozens upon dozens of fetuses used for vaccine research.
The Vaccine industry is SATANIC.
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L of J, the world is a sess pool of filth, sin, perversion, lies and evil. What happens here on this wretched planet is best described as insanity at an all time high. The mind of man is polluted with imaginations of ignominy. Accept that but do not let evil drag you down and depress you. Exposure of evil is your purpose, and few have ever known what the machinations of man can concoct. You are effectively accurate in your purpose and I much admire you. Never let the sun catch you crying.
Add Fraudchi and his gang to the list.