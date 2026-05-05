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Source: Sense Receptor

Ratfink Fauci is trying to cover up Covid-jab injuries by blaming them on "Covid"

"What we're seeing very dramatically with Covid is... cardiovascular disease... neurological diseases... [and] autoimmune diseases"

"I think infectious diseases cause most other diseases"

Tony Fauci says America has an "anti-vax problem"

"We would have had a... more effective distribution of Covid vaccine... if everybody universally accepted it was... safe and effective" .

"We wanted 72% of the population vaccinated, and we never really got there".

Full Video

NEVER FORGET.

Source: Children’s Health Defense



“The COVID vaccine is 100% effective!”



“Okay, it’s 99% effective.”



“Okay, it’s 90% effective.”



“Okay, it’s 70% effective.”



“Okay, it’s only 50% effective.”



“Okay, it’s only 33% effective.”



“Okay, you need a booster.”



“Okay, you need two boosters.”



“Okay, the vaccine injured some people.”



“Okay, the vaccine was completely ineffective, injured tons of people, and killed some people.”



Anthony Fauci lied to all of us.



And he lied to Congress under oath.



On May 11th, the statute of limitations expires on the possibility of indicting Anthony Fauci for denying under oath that he funded gain-of-function research involving bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, the origin city of the pandemic.



The Trump administration must indict Fauci.

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