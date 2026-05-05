Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Neve O's avatar
Neve O
1h

That evil voice -Gates's also evil sounding not surprisingly. Shocking that these murderers of multi millions at least for 4 decades are free, million, billionaires made from their crimes and not one speck of justice yet.

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
1h

the entire vaccine event was deceptive from beginning to end.

the methods used to deceive resulted in the total loss of individual freedom

including our churches. Their methods were abusive and totalitarian.

WE WANT JUSTICE FOR ALL INVOLVED.

barbara

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