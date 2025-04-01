One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman April 1, 2025

A one-year-old baby girl has tragically died suddenly after going into cardiac arrest within hours of receiving 12 “vaccines” at once.

The infant, Sa’Niya, was given six injections for 12 “vaccine” doses during a single wellness visit.

The nurse who administered the shots said Sa’Niya needed them to catch her up on vaccinations because she missed her 6-month appointment.

However, pediatricians warn that doubling up on vaccines is dangerous, despite the practice being alarmingly common.

Roughly 12 hours after Sa’Niya was given 12 “vaccine” doses at once, the baby girl died.

According to the baby’s mother, Shanticia Nelson, Sa’Niya received the injections on March 26 at about 4 p.m.

Sa’Niya, who had just turned 1 year old on March 11, was given the shots by a nurse at Golisano Children’s Hospital Pediatric Practice in Rochester, New York.

Nelson, her husband Kayon Carter, and Sa’Niya’s grandmother Latricia Hanley shared the story of Sa’Niya’s death in an interview with CHD.TV.

“Sa’Niya was a happy baby,” Nelson said.

“She was happy, and she loved her dad. Everything was ‘dada.’”

According to the visit notes, Sa’Niya was given six shots containing 12 vaccine doses.

The shots included:

“DTap/Hep B/IPV (Pediarix), HiB/Acthib/Hiberix, Pneumococcal 20-valent Conj vaccine, Varicella (known commonly as Chickenpox), MMR, and Hepatitis A.”

She also received sodium fluoride as a teeth treatment.

Nelson said she told the nurse she was uncomfortable having Sa’Niya receive so many shots at once.

According to Hanley, the nurse became angry and told Nelson:

“She needs these shots. You got to give her these shots.”

The nurse never explained the 12 different vaccines, however.

The family asserts that the nurse also failed to mention the vaccines’ possible side effects, such as seizures and death.

Sa’Niya was a generally healthy baby.

However, on the day she received the shots, she had a “little cough and runny nose,” Nelson said.

According to the medical notes from the visit, Sa’Niya also had some eczema, diaper dermatitis, and constipation.

Within hours after receiving the shots, Sa’Niya’s eyes rolled back, and she began foaming at the mouth.

The police “ended up coming,” Nelson said.

They told her it looked as if Sa’Niya had had a small seizure but that she was breathing OK.

Nelson recalled the police saying:

“You guys don’t have to take her to the hospital, but if you want to take her to the hospital to make sure she’s OK, you could do that.”

Nelson knew something was seriously wrong with Sa’Niya.

“I looked at my baby and I said, ‘No, my baby is not right … this is not my daughter. My daughter is active. As soon she gets picked up, she’s active.’”

Nelson said she picked up her baby, and in that moment, Sa’Niya “just laid there … her eyes just wandered.

“She wasn’t responding to me calling her name how she used to.”

An ambulance took Sa’Niya to Saint Vincent Hospital in Lake Erie, Pennsylvania.

Once there, doctors started running tests on her.

They told Nelson it appeared Sa’Niya had suffered four seizures by the time she arrived at the hospital.

Nelson left the hospital room to bring in her husband and two older children.

The parents and older children hadn’t been in the waiting room for more than two minutes when a nurse told Nelson:

“I’m sorry, but your daughter — she’s very sick. Right now, she’s in cardiac arrest.”

Nelson was told that Sa’Niya’s heart wasn’t responding to CPR and that her blood sugar level was over 700.

Hospital staff continued CPR for roughly 40 minutes.

“We’re going to check for a pulse one more time, and if we don’t have a pulse anymore, she’s gone,” the doctors told the family.

Nelson said, “They checked, and she didn’t have that pulse.”

That happened around 4 a.m. on March 27.

“I just want my baby back,” Nelson said.

“No amount of money in this world can replace my baby … I want justice for my baby.”

The devasted family members told CHD.TV that they hope what happened to Sa’Niya will never happen to another child.

They encouraged parents to do their own research rather than trusting medical staff to give informed consent for the risks of vaccination.

“Don’t let your kids take the vaccination shots,” Nelson said.

“Ask questions. Before they give you anything, ask questions because I promise you they’re not going to tell you everything.”

