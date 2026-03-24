Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
2h

The most successful drug pushers in modern history that have yet to be prosecuted !!!

I wonder why ???

Maybe because almost everyone in authority that is supposed to be protecting us is actually part of the business in one way or another ???

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