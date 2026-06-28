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In this interview, tenured Michigan State University professor Mark Skidmore discusses the nationwide survey he conducted after reports of COVID vaccine injuries began to emerge.

Based on respondents' reports about events within their family and friend networks, the study estimated that as many as 250,000 Americans may have died and more than one million may have suffered significant harm following COVID vaccination in 2021.

Skidmore explains why the paper became one of the most-read articles in the journal's history, the intense backlash it generated, its eventual retraction, and the seven-month university investigation that ultimately concluded he had committed no research misconduct.

Source: Sense Receptor

Tenured Professor at Michigan State University Mark Skidmore: “in 2021 as many as 250,000 Americans might have been killed by the Covid vaccine and more than a million with significant harm”

“After the first year of the Covid vaccine, about 20 to 25% of people said they knew at least one person who had been killed or received significant injury from the Covid vaccine”

This clip of Skidmore, who’s describing a survey he conducted and published in the peer-reviewed journal BMC Infectious Diseases, is taken from a discussion with Alexander Sachon posted to YouTube on January 10, 2026.

The study was originally published in 2023, but it was later retracted for political reasons.

Partial transcription of clip

“The Covid vaccines were released and we started to see signals of injuries and COVID vaccine fatalities emerged through the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System. I decided to administer a survey to learn about what happened to people due to Covid and the vaccine and importantly what happened within their immediate family and friend network.

“Because if you were badly injured or you died, you couldn’t, obviously, you know, tell a story about it. Somebody would have to tell the story for you. So it was very revealing.

“After the first year of the Covid vaccine, about 20 to 25% of people said they knew at least one person who had been died or received significant injury from the Covid vaccine.

“And you know, things like, you know, he was a tremendous athlete, getting ready to play in the base junior baseball World Series, but then he got a blood clot in his leg and had to have his leg amputated, died of a heart attack, had a stroke, that kind of stuff.

“So I published that. I wrote a paper about it and published it in a medical journal. And then the shit hit the fan basically because there was a lot of pushback— doctors who had been warning about it, just sort of spread it on social media.

“So it ended up being the top, in terms of its exposure, the top article in the history of the journal. And out of the, I don’t know, 39 million articles tracked maybe in the top 900 or 1,000—it just got so much exposure.

“Both people who were like this validates my experience and people who hate— didn’t want that kind of message being out there. So a long story short, the estimate from the survey was that in the first year as many as 250,000 people might have died by the Covid vaccine and more than a million with significant harm.

“And so that got pushed back, the paper was re reviewed and then retracted from the journal. And, and then whoever complained to the journal complained to the university claiming that I had done something unethical, which then turned into a seven-month investigation. And then at the end of it, they determined that I hadn’t actually done anything wrong.”

The original survey study, which was retracted for political reasons

A note on why Skidmore's survey study was retracted—it was clearly political

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