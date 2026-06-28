Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
3hEdited

"Our survey ... 250,000 died due to COVID vaccinations..."

Sorry professor Skidmore, but 250,000 is far below reality. Back in 2021, when VAERS began publishing figures and *before* they stopped publishing them (no doubt *censoring* the data!), we were already past the 100,000 point. Then they stopped - POOF! ... magically.

The actual number is most likely at least 10 times that 250K amount, and at least 100 times that amount in the number of those injured for life. The COVID Crime was, without question, the largest, most evil crime perpetrated on all of humanity in history.

Yet, there hasn't been a *SINGLE* indictment, prosecution, confiscation of ill-gotten wealth or any attempt at justice for the victims. In fact, it's been the exact OPPOSITE of seeking justice! The government - Trump's or Biden's, no difference - have used every resource in their arsenal to cover up the crime and protect the criminals (including themselves!!). Adding insult to injury, Trump signs multi-billion-dollar deals with Pfizer and Moderna. Hey, gotta keep that money machine running, right!

Insofar as a "Rule of Law", we are living in the darkest period of our country's entire 250-year history.

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C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
4hEdited

"Professor Mark Skidmore: "Our Survey Estimated Up to 250,000 Americans May Have Died After COVID Vaccination in 2021..." Since a figure of an order of magnitude greater was floated around shortly after the main brunt of the plandemic had passed, 250K would be surprising only, if anything, as being an incredibly small estimation,—especially since many have likely died since, as a result of protracted complications.

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