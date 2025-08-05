Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
5h

And that's just the cancer ..... The multitude of diseases being experienced is exactly as many highly qualified and common-sense thinkers told us it would be . Pfizer even made a list of many of them.

This is on our watch. What are we doing ?

Required release from the court, 1291 different adverse events of special interest, and I do not see the word experiment.

For the PDF search here.

APPENDIX 1. LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST from PFIZER

BNT162b2

5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
edward's avatar
edward
5h

The fake jab was and is a farce from the beginning used to facilitate the population reductions of millions worldwide. I also believe wars were and are used for the same purpose and are largely contrived. I am on board with the many signs given in scriptures that the wholesale insanity in the world signals the actual start of the end times. The one I see as very significant is the presence on stage of "wars and rumors of wars." Add the huge increase of knowledge. Add that evil is "waxing more and more" and there is the real recipe for destruction of all that is good. BUT TO BE SURE, I BASE MY PROGNOSTICAL POSITIONS ALSO ON THE OPINIONS OF PROVEN TRUE SCRIPTURAL EXPERTS IN MY REAL LIFE. I do not seek to cause a panic but the Word is true and in spite of my harsh perspectives and delivery, behind me are scholars embodying the full picture that quantifies and qualifies my opinions.

So what is there to do? Stand for the Truth wherever it is under attack.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture