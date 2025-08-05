One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: RogerHodkinson

Dr. Angus Dalgleish, renowned oncologist & researcher, exposes the shocking truth: At least 13 mechanisms by which mRNA vaccines can induce or promote cancer. "One would be enough to ban them—but 13? The evidence is overwhelming."

Turbo Cancers in the Young

- Unexplained, aggressive stage 4 cancers in healthy individuals.

- Dormant cancers suddenly relapsing post-vaccination.

- Media & "experts" blame everything except the vaccines—despite the timing aligning perfectly with rollout.

The Censorship Playbook:

- Governments & media silence critics, labeling factual warnings as "dangerous misinformation."

- Doctors not even asking about vaccine history in cancer patients—then claiming "no link." "See no ships, hear no ships—while the tsunami hits."

The Models Were Always Wrong

- Neil Ferguson’s doomsday predictions? Never accurate.

- COVID severity wildly exaggerated to push a failed, deadly "solution."

The Vaccine Wars Have Begun

Big Pharma & bureaucrats demand more jabs. Meanwhile, Dr. Dalgleish, & leading scientists warn: These vaccines offer ZERO benefit—only catastrophic risk.

"When the Mail on Sunday finally let me expose the truth, the floodgates opened. Patients, doctors, & data don’t lie—but the system does."

It’s not conspiracy. It’s carnage. Time to demand answers.

Full Video

