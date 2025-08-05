Prof. Dalgleish Exposes The Shocking Truth: At Least 13 Mechanisms by Which mRNA 'Vaccines' Can Induce or Promote Cancer
"One would be enough to ban them—but 13? The evidence is overwhelming."
Dr. Angus Dalgleish, renowned oncologist & researcher, exposes the shocking truth: At least 13 mechanisms by which mRNA vaccines can induce or promote cancer. "One would be enough to ban them—but 13? The evidence is overwhelming."
Turbo Cancers in the Young
- Unexplained, aggressive stage 4 cancers in healthy individuals.
- Dormant cancers suddenly relapsing post-vaccination.
- Media & "experts" blame everything except the vaccines—despite the timing aligning perfectly with rollout.
The Censorship Playbook:
- Governments & media silence critics, labeling factual warnings as "dangerous misinformation."
- Doctors not even asking about vaccine history in cancer patients—then claiming "no link." "See no ships, hear no ships—while the tsunami hits."
The Models Were Always Wrong
- Neil Ferguson’s doomsday predictions? Never accurate.
- COVID severity wildly exaggerated to push a failed, deadly "solution."
The Vaccine Wars Have Begun
Big Pharma & bureaucrats demand more jabs. Meanwhile, Dr. Dalgleish, & leading scientists warn: These vaccines offer ZERO benefit—only catastrophic risk.
"When the Mail on Sunday finally let me expose the truth, the floodgates opened. Patients, doctors, & data don’t lie—but the system does."
It’s not conspiracy. It’s carnage. Time to demand answers.
Full Video
And that's just the cancer ..... The multitude of diseases being experienced is exactly as many highly qualified and common-sense thinkers told us it would be . Pfizer even made a list of many of them.
This is on our watch. What are we doing ?
Required release from the court, 1291 different adverse events of special interest, and I do not see the word experiment.
APPENDIX 1. LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST from PFIZER
BNT162b2
5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports
The fake jab was and is a farce from the beginning used to facilitate the population reductions of millions worldwide. I also believe wars were and are used for the same purpose and are largely contrived. I am on board with the many signs given in scriptures that the wholesale insanity in the world signals the actual start of the end times. The one I see as very significant is the presence on stage of "wars and rumors of wars." Add the huge increase of knowledge. Add that evil is "waxing more and more" and there is the real recipe for destruction of all that is good. BUT TO BE SURE, I BASE MY PROGNOSTICAL POSITIONS ALSO ON THE OPINIONS OF PROVEN TRUE SCRIPTURAL EXPERTS IN MY REAL LIFE. I do not seek to cause a panic but the Word is true and in spite of my harsh perspectives and delivery, behind me are scholars embodying the full picture that quantifies and qualifies my opinions.
So what is there to do? Stand for the Truth wherever it is under attack.