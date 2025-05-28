One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Greg Hunter May 27, 2025

Dr. Joe Sansone is a Florida psychotherapist that has been a one-man wrecking ball against the CV19 bioweapon vax.

He has lawsuits in Florida and a bill pending in the Minnesota Legislature. Dr. Sansone is lining up other bills at state legislatures to get the mRNA vaccines and other mRNA products pulled off the market.

Even though the CV19 vax has a huge track record of death and disability, the shots are still on the market. Why? Dr. Sansone says, “I think with politicians, it comes down to one of three things: cowards, corrupt or out of touch. The bottom line is you can’t be America first and look the other way while biological warfare is being carried out against American citizens. It’s really that simple. President Trump should issue an executive order immediately stopping these shots. They violate 18 USC 175 Chapter 10 Biological Weapons.

Why do I know that? I have an affidavit right here from Dr. Francis Boyle, the law professor who wrote the 1989 Biological Weapons and Terrorism Act, stating so, and I am using his affidavit in my case in Florida to get the shots off the market. These shots are associated with a 1,238% increase in cardiac arrests, 112,000% increase of brain strokes compared to the regular flu shots. Birth rates are going down, and infant mortality is going up. Lifespans are shortened as much as 37%. This means a kid getting the CV19 shot will be lucky to live into their 50’s. . . . These CV19 vax injections need to come off the market immediately.

President Trump does not hesitate to do an executive order. He needs to do an executive order and enforce the US bioweapons law. That’s his job as President of the United States. I get it, Kamala Harris would have been worse. I don’t have Stockholm Syndrome. I see what’s happening to people we know and love, and we have to stop this. We have to stop this.”

Dr. Sansone contends everybody, whether CV19 vaxed or not, should be paying attention to this issue because it affects everybody. Dr, Sansone explains, “The reality is the people you know and love have been targeted with biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Let me address the phony ‘choice’ argument with these shots. Saying someone has a choice in getting these CV19 shots is like saying you have a right to drink coffee that nobody told you was laced with cyanide, and the guy standing next to you gets sick and dies from the smell. I am talking about the vax shedding. There is no choice here.”

Dr. Sansone’s legislation is very simple, “If you are going to have a law, just have a law recognizing that the CV19 shots are already illegal. That’s what my bill does. . .. there is only one state in the union (Minnesota) recognizing these shots are bioweapons.”

Dr. Sansone has nine affidavits from top experts and doctors backing up his case of pulling the CV19 bioweapons off the market. Dr. Sansone says, “These people knew these CV19 shots were harmful and deadly. People need to go to jail. . . this was sadistic and Satanic. . .. They took pleasure in controlling us, humiliating us. . .. They didn’t just kill people, they created a thing that is going to cause a painful process, creating chronic illness.”

There is much more in the 43-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with Dr. Joe Sansone, whose one mission in life is to stop all death and disease-causing mRNA products, which include first and foremost the CV19 bioweapon vax for 5.27.25.

"...you can't debate whether you can mandate a bioweapon...that's an embedded command...that it's okay to hit people with bioweapons."

Share

Related articles: