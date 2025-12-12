PREP ACT EXPANSION BOMBSHELL: Flu Shots Now SHIELDED Like Covid Shots — Sasha Latypova Exposes the Scheme
According to Latypova, the policy persists “to provide a thorough liability shield for Pfizer, Moderna, and other producers of COVID products.”
WOW! The—unconstitutional—PREP Act liability shield for Covid “countermeasures” was expanded to cover influenza “vaccines” just before Biden left office.
Pharma insider Sasha Latypova: “[The PREP Act] has morphed into we’re just going to turn off litigation, turn off any ability of citizens to hold people who are performing malpractice on them liable....”
This clip of Latypova is taken from an interview with Shannon Joy posted to X on December 11, 2025.
Partial transcription of clip
“HHS Secretary makes determination that he thinks that there is an emergency of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear weapons. This is what PREP Act is designed for, for CBRN attacks. So he makes a determination that we’re under attack, or we are under a potential attack with a CBRN weapon, and issues this declaration, which is what they did in 2020 for Covid.
“And today, it’s absurd to believe that we have an emergency of COVID in this country. Yet this declaration remains in place, and the sole reason why it remains in place is to provide thorough liability shield for Pfizer, Moderna, and other producers of COVID products. It’s not just the vaccines. It’s everything. And thorough liability shield to the entire healthcare system that delivers all of that stuff.
“In fact, in the most recent declaration issued by Xavier Becerra, outgoing HHS secretary, they’ve expanded it to include flu shots, for example. People don’t know this. And to include, as covered person who receives that liability shield from the government, everyone who can possibly be near a patient in a healthcare system, including not just doctors, but also pharmacists, pharmacy assistants, physician assistants, nurses, nurse assistants, unlicensed students, too.
“So, this now has morphed into we’re just going to turn off litigation, turn off any ability of citizens to hold people who are performing malpractice on them liable, which is going to turn it off completely through this method of expanding this PREP Act declaration to infinity.”
So now that they have liability shields for flu shots one would speculate that the next step is to make flu an mRNA kill shot if they haven't been mRNA'd already.
mRNA is a more effective and proven harm/kill shot and it would be senseless and a shame (from their perspective) to waste a perfectly perfect liability shield now that they have it for a less contentious injection (because people haven't learned to distrust it to the level of the obvious bio weapon COVID 19 shot).
Far as I know flu shots are NOT mandated but my memory is that they can be effectively de facto mandated by corporate policy. I could see work places, particularly "health" harm related work places telling their conscripts "no flu shot no job". Who's going to fight THAT one to the death since the flu shot memory of many/most people (I think) is at worst I got really sore arm or didn't feel so good for a while. Not the same as sudden death and pulling clots out of your body. So people are well anesthetized to flu shots relative to COVID shots (I would speculate)
If nothing else with flu shots they can take advantage of people's innocence and long years of training to "git yer flu shot" or "have you gotten your flu shot yet?". This is deeply ingrained over decades and many work places (from my memory) had flu shots for free in the cafeteria or you would find pharmacies giving them out. So people could absent mindedly just get in the flu shot queue on a "might as well long as I am here" whim.
EXCEPT, if they switch the flu shot to mRNA instead of going home with a sore arm which is about the worst most people expect from flu shots they could go home to clots and all the extreme fun and lethality of mRNA.
Almost as if flu shots may be used as a Trojan horse. Get the peeps accustomed over decades to getting routine flu shots then when they are fully asleep EUA protect the shots and switch them to the more lethal mRNA shots.