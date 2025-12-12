One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

WOW! The—unconstitutional—PREP Act liability shield for Covid “countermeasures” was expanded to cover influenza “vaccines” just before Biden left office.

Pharma insider Sasha Latypova: “[The PREP Act] has morphed into we’re just going to turn off litigation, turn off any ability of citizens to hold people who are performing malpractice on them liable....”

This clip of Latypova is taken from an interview with Shannon Joy posted to X on December 11, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

“HHS Secretary makes determination that he thinks that there is an emergency of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear weapons. This is what PREP Act is designed for, for CBRN attacks. So he makes a determination that we’re under attack, or we are under a potential attack with a CBRN weapon, and issues this declaration, which is what they did in 2020 for Covid.

“And today, it’s absurd to believe that we have an emergency of COVID in this country. Yet this declaration remains in place, and the sole reason why it remains in place is to provide thorough liability shield for Pfizer, Moderna, and other producers of COVID products. It’s not just the vaccines. It’s everything. And thorough liability shield to the entire healthcare system that delivers all of that stuff.

“In fact, in the most recent declaration issued by Xavier Becerra, outgoing HHS secretary, they’ve expanded it to include flu shots, for example. People don’t know this. And to include, as covered person who receives that liability shield from the government, everyone who can possibly be near a patient in a healthcare system, including not just doctors, but also pharmacists, pharmacy assistants, physician assistants, nurses, nurse assistants, unlicensed students, too.

“So, this now has morphed into we’re just going to turn off litigation, turn off any ability of citizens to hold people who are performing malpractice on them liable, which is going to turn it off completely through this method of expanding this PREP Act declaration to infinity.”

Full Video

