By S.D. Wells July 29, 2025

There’s almost always a staged event or “practice drill” done by the globalists or Big Pharma right before they enact the real horror story event, so be prepared, because it’s in full effect again in the UK. Is it the next plandemic? Is it just "Event 201" or Illuminati "foreshadowing" of Scamdemic Event 2025?

The United Kingdom has announced Exercise Pegasus, the largest pandemic response drill in its history, scheduled to run from September to November 2025. Unveiled in Parliament on July 8 by Minister for Intergovernmental Relations Pat McFadden, the exercise is framed as a sweeping preparedness measure in response to shortcomings exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations from the 2024 UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

UK plans largest pandemic exercise, "Exercise Pegasus" : Set for late 2025, the UK government’s upcoming pandemic simulation will involve all departments and regions, a new “resilience academy” to train 4,000 annually, and a “vulnerability map” tracking high-risk populations across government systems.

Increased global coordination and WHO authority raise concerns : The UK’s commitments under the updated International Health Regulations and a new pandemic treaty signed with the WHO have sparked criticism over expanded powers for surveillance, lockdowns, and control of public messaging.

Critics warn of centralized control and narrative management : Figures like Russell Brand and RFK Jr. argue that the pandemic planning mirrors pre-COVID simulations like Event 201, suggesting preparedness is being used to justify censorship, mass surveillance, and suppression of dissent under the guise of health security.

Echoes of past strategy and censorship fears: Drawing parallels to COVID-era lockdowns and media suppression, commentators warn that the WHO’s ability to dictate global responses based on vague health threats could lead to a repeat of coercive public health and policy overreach.

Exercise Pegasus will mobilize all U.K. government departments and regional authorities. A key feature of the plan is the creation of a national “resilience academy”, which aims to train over 4,000 public and private sector participants annually in emergency response roles. Another cornerstone of the project is a “vulnerability map”, which uses demographic and health data—including age, disability, ethnicity, and social care status—to identify at-risk populations. The government intends for this data to be instantly sharable across departments for rapid crisis response.

In addition, the U.K. plans to test its mass communication systems by sending emergency alerts to 87 million mobile phones, marking only the second time such a nationwide alert will be issued since the system was launched in 2023. McFadden said these tools will “improve our resilience and preparedness” and help safeguard citizens.

However, critics argue that the exercise mirrors past controversial simulations, most notably Event 201, a pandemic simulation hosted in 2019 by the Gates Foundation, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, and the World Economic Forum. That exercise, which featured participants from global financial, pharmaceutical, intelligence, and media sectors, has drawn scrutiny for its focus on censorship, mass messaging, and vaccine rollout logistics—elements some say were echoed in the actual COVID-19 response.

Commentators like Russell Brand and independent journalist Jon Fleetwood have raised concerns about Exercise Pegasus’s implications for civil liberties and state overreach. Fleetwood noted that the U.K.’s tracking and data-sharing tools resemble ongoing U.S. efforts to simulate pandemics using AI and, controversially, infect human volunteers with aerosolized influenza. Critics warn these developments may enable future lockdown scenarios orchestrated under the pretext of “preparedness.”

The U.K. has also recently signed onto the World Health Organization’s (WHO) pandemic treaty, legally committing to enhance surveillance and misinformation control. By not rejecting the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations, Britain now must develop systems to rapidly identify outbreaks, coordinate with international agencies, and manage public messaging.

This global alignment has drawn further criticism from U.S. officials. In a July 18 statement, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. denounced the WHO’s expanded authority, warning it could lead to “unified propaganda” and suppression of dissenting views, akin to what he described during the COVID-19 era.

While governments assert that these simulations and policies are essential for protecting public health, experts like Dr. David Bell caution that preparedness must not become a vehicle for authoritarian control. As public memory of the COVID response remains raw, Exercise Pegasus is likely to face intense scrutiny over how it balances genuine readiness with individual freedoms.

