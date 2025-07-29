Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Factscinator
19m

🎬 Pegasus Productions is proud to present −

💉 HoloCAST 🎬💀💉

The eugenics blockbuster where you audition daily—

for facial recognition scans, goody-two-shoes compliance scores,

and access rights to the drawbridges of your gated, digitally geo-fenced New Normal. 🏰📱🧠

Now Playing on the Surveillance State Network:

❌ Out: Tattoos on forearms

✅ In: Vaccine passports on smartphones—

(or conveniently under the skin… coming Fall 2025) 📲💉

❌ Out: Barbed wire concentration camps

✅ In: Digitally geofenced 15-minute cities,

complete with smart bollards and obedient serfs 🏙️🚧🤖

❌ Out: Racial supremacy laws

✅ In: Biomedical apartheid — Jabbed vs. Unjabbed: Dawn of the New Unclean 🧬⚖️

❌ Out: Goosestepping Nazis in jackboots

✅ In: Dancing nurses in PPE, brought to you by TikTok Your Heart ❤️‍🩹 Stopped™ 💃🩺📉

❌ Out: Showerheads and Zyklon B

✅ In: Syringes loaded with new, enhanced

m urderous R eally N efarious A cting L ife-N eutralizing P articles™ 🧪💀

❌ Out: Murder and maiming only on the European continent

✅ In: Jab induced global death and disability 💀💉💀💉🌍🧟‍♂️🕊️

Rated V for Violation of Rights ⛓️🌐👁️🔐📡⚕️🛰️⛓️💀💉👹🎬

Mary Farr
16m

Yes it is another practice run!!! Beware everyone. Here we go again. Don’t take the shots!!! Bill Gates let slip there were population controls in his shots on one of his bragging videos!!!! We have God on our side. Start praying!

