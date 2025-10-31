Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dory O’Toole's avatar
Dory O’Toole
1h

There is something so evil about the refusal to complicate data. They mandated the shot one had to prove vaccine status to enter numerous places Yet we are to believe the government AKA Big Brother has not kept clinical data on adverse reactions to a bioweapon Yeah right and I have a bridge I can sell the FAA in Brooklyn. The lies the attempt to gaslight the public is horrifying if it wasn’t so dark and scary it might be funny. Why don’t they get rid of the TSA if they don’t give a damn about the public what’s the point of any of it all? We are living in a clown world

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
dean myers's avatar
dean myers
1h

Strange empire, that looks and acts insane ! No direction, but that of causing chaos!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture