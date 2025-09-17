One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Paul Serran September 16, 2025

The COVID jabs were ineffective, untested and unsafe.

Whatever else happens in the career of the European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen, her legacy will always be tainted by the Pfizergate scandal.

It’s true that she did survive a motion of censure (or vote of no-confidence) that was brought by Romanian nationalist Gheorghe Piperea.

The author of the motion criticized the Commission’s refusal to disclose text messages between von der Leyen and the chief executive of vaccine maker Pfizer during the COVID-19 crisis.

But while the lack of transparency and suspicion of corruption are bad enough, there’s an even darker side to this story: as we all know, the mRNA shots were untested and unsafe.

Berliner Zeitung reported (translated from the German):

“The EU Commission has admitted that the Corona vaccines were administered to the population without sufficient safety data. Austrian MEP Gerald Hauser (FPÖ) asked in a statement: ‘Why did the Commission not inform citizens that the efficacy and safety of the GM vaccines – as stated in the Treaty – were not guaranteed?’

On November 20, 2020, the EU Commission signed the purchase guarantee for the Corona vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer. Pages 48 and 49 of the treaty state: ‘Member States accept that the long-term effects and efficacy of the vaccine are not known and that unknown side effects may occur’. Now the EU Commission has reacted.”

Suspicion of corruption and a release of mRNA shots without the safety data.

EU Commission is now arguing that data on Corona vaccination was not available.

“’Conditional approval has been granted for the first Corona vaccines. This special type of authorization facilitates access to medicines that have to close a gap in medical care in emergency situations such as the Corona pandemic, while a complete data dossier is not yet available’, the EU Commission explained in its response at the end of August.”

In the US, a complete review is ongoing.

“In the U.S., meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is causing a stir by restructuring the American health authorities and announcing a comprehensive review of the corona measures. Among other things, it has withdrawn the recommendation for corona vaccinations in healthy children and pregnant women and introduced new, stricter criteria for the approval of new vaccines against the virus.”

Further proof of the world's governments deliberately lying to the public while hiding the truth in plain sight

Share

Related articles: