Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
13hEdited

I certainly will be among the first to *NOT* fall for their fake bullcrap 2.0.

Heck, I'll go further, even if it *IS* real, they'll have to invade my house and strap me down to inject me with one of their killer jabs. I didn't fall for 1.0, I definitely will not go for 2.0. They can stick 'em where the sun don't shine. I hope I'm not alone in this - with sufficient numbers, we shall prevail!!

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Lina's avatar
Lina
13h

But it is listed in Pfizer adverse effects of Covid vax. So is the Pfizer doc fake or the virus fake? I am confused.

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