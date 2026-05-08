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Source: Justin Leslie

Pfizer Whistleblower Justin Leslie: ‘There is no Hanta Virus’ It’s just another Scam.

Justin Leslie: “…We got a breaking news. The Hanta virus that is in the news cycle is the new mind control campaign. And it is all fake. It is all a lie.

There is no actual haunted virus that is going to resemble a so-called pandemic. There are no pandemics. They are all Fake. They are all nonsense.

And it’s because they’ve never actually isolated a single virus in the history of the world.

I’m coming from a Pfizer whistleblower perspective who worked on the formulations of the COVID-19 vaccie from March of 2021 through April of 2022.

I am a whistleblower. I have sent whistleblower affidavits. My website is justintegrity.net.

That’s because I am here to tell you the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

The agenda behind this next virus is most likely going to be linked to some form of travel restrictions and some form of vaccination efforts and really looking to lock down people again.

And they are going to try and spin it so that people buy into their mass surveillance grid agenda.

Whoever they are, the reality is there is no virus, my friends.

They use cartoons to depict these viruses. They might as well put Santa or Easter bunny, or the Tooth fairy, putting money under your pillow and call that a virus. Because the reality is they never proven this.

And now the haunted virus is all over Twitter, it’s all over Instagram, it’s all over TikTok.

The whole thing is Fake. It’s an entire fraudulent hoax.

Wake up. Tell everybody you know that we do not comply.

We will not wear masks.

We will not take a mask vaccine that is somehow being pre-planned by Moderna in 2024.

We will not comply as humanity.

That is my whistleblower statement…”

“... I have learned enough to say I think viroLIEgy is wholly fraudulent...I’m also securely of the opinion that global pandemics of severe illnesses are impossible. There haven’t been any pandemics”

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