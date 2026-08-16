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More than six years before COVID-19, DARPA awarded Pfizer a roughly $7.7 million contract to develop a platform designed to identify and induce protective antibodies against emerging pathogens.

Two years later, DARPA’s own funding records explicitly placed that same Pfizer contract inside ADEPT, a Biological Technologies Office program that also funded Moderna and UNC researchers.

The records do not establish that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was developed through this contract, but they reveal a documented pre-pandemic relationship that has received far less attention than Moderna’s.

Here’s what the primary government records actually show, and how Pfizer, Moderna, UNC and DARPA’s broader pre-COVID pandemic research network intersected.

Modernity News reports:

More than six years before COVID-19, DARPA awarded Pfizer approximately $7.7 million to develop a platform for rapidly protecting people against emerging infectious threats, according to the U.S. Department of Defense website.

The 2013 contract was HR0011-14-3-0001.

Two years after the award was announced, DARPA explicitly identified that exact Pfizer contract as part of ADEPT—Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics.

ADEPT was part of DARPA’s broader pre-COVID pandemic technology stack, which sought to use digital sequences representing the purported genetic information of future pathogens—without direct observation of those future pathogens—to predict their evolution and develop countermeasures, including vaccines, “in advance of need.”

Pfizer wasn’t the only future COVID-19 mRNA vaccine manufacturer there.

Moderna was an ADEPT performer, too.

Both became central to the international COVID-19 response.

Yet while Moderna’s pre-COVID relationship with DARPA has become widely known, Pfizer’s documented place inside the same DARPA ADEPT program has received remarkably little attention.

2013: DARPA Awards Pfizer $7.7 Million

The first primary source is a December 4, 2013 Department of Defense contract announcement.

It says DARPA awarded Pfizer a three-year agreement worth $7,672,468 under HR0011-14-3-0001.

The Defense Department said Pfizer would develop a platform to:

“identify and subsequently induce the production of protective antibodies to an emerging pathogen directly in an infected or exposed individual.”

The stated objective bears a striking resemblance to the claimed function of Pfizer’s later COVID-19 vaccine: inducing the recipient to produce antibodies against an emerging pathogen.

Whether HR0011-14-3-0001 involved the same technology or an adjacent platform remains unclear from the publicly available contract description.

2015: DARPA Identifies Pfizer’s Contract as ADEPT

The second primary source is DARPA’s FY2015 funding record.

It contains the exact same contract number, HR0011-14-3-0001, and identifies:

Pfizer Inc.

Program: ADEPT

Office: Biological Technologies Office

Program Manager: Daniel Wattendorf

The document records $664,225 obligated during FY2015 under Pfizer’s contract.

That is not the $7.7 million total agreement announced in 2013.

What makes the 2015 document important is much simpler:

DARPA itself identifies Pfizer contract HR0011-14-3-0001 as ADEPT.

Moderna & UNC Were in ADEPT, Too

The same 2015 DARPA funding record also identifies Moderna Therapeutics under ADEPT, BTO and Daniel Wattendorf.

It also identifies the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill under the same program, office, and program manager.

That UNC award belonged to J. Michael Ramsey’s ReMeDx diagnostic project, according to a 2016 UNC Lineberger/UCRF legislative report.

Ramsey’s own 2018 UNC CV lists the broader DARPA award at $19,569,564.

The same CV shows that Pfizer had separately funded Ramsey’s laboratory, including a project titled:

“Microfluidics for Biologics Characterization.”

So DARPA’s 2015 records place Pfizer, Moderna and Ramsey/UNC inside ADEPT, while Ramsey also had a documented independent funding relationship with Pfizer.

The Larger DARPA Pandemic Stack

That network becomes more significant alongside DARPA’s other pre-COVID pandemic programs.

DARPA’s PROPHECY program pursued the claimed ability to “predict” future viral evolution without direct observation and ultimately develop countermeasures “in advance of need.”

UNC’s Ralph Baric coronavirus ecosystem intersected with that work through research combining coronavirus bioinformatics, synthetic genomics, reverse genetics, spike/RBD and host-range experimentation.

Then came DEFUSE in 2018.

DEFUSE is particularly significant because the pre-COVID DARPA proposal involving Baric put multiple characteristics later matching SARS-CoV-2 and its spike-based countermeasure architecture into the same document: SARS-related coronavirus RBD manipulation, proteolytic cleavage-site insertion, prefusion-stabilized spike vaccine work and synthetic coronavirus genomes assembled as six contiguous cDNA pieces.

The six-piece proposal was also technically notable because Baric’s laboratory had pioneered six-piece coronavirus reverse genetics years earlier.

Then, in December 2019, just before the outbreak was reported, NIAID and Moderna entered a Material Transfer Agreement with Baric’s UNC laboratory to provide him with jointly owned mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates for experimental challenge studies.

The point isn’t that these were all one DARPA contract.

They weren’t.

The significance is the pre-COVID network: DARPA was already funding Pfizer and Moderna under ADEPT, funding Ramsey’s UNC diagnostic work, and operating a broader pandemic technology stack that repeatedly intersected with Baric’s coronavirus research.

Bottom Line

The pre-COVID DARPA pharmaceutical story has largely focused on Moderna.

Government records show that picture is incomplete.

In 2013, DARPA awarded Pfizer approximately $7.7 million under HR0011-14-3-0001 for what the Defense Department described as a platform to “identify and subsequently induce the production of protective antibodies” against an emerging pathogen.

In 2015, DARPA explicitly identified that exact Pfizer contract as ADEPT.

The same DARPA funding record identifies Moderna and Ramsey’s UNC project under ADEPT, while separate primary records document Pfizer’s funding relationship with Ramsey.

Those connections sat alongside a broader pre-COVID DARPA pandemic technology stack that also intersected with Baric’s coronavirus prediction, synthetic-genomics and reverse-genetics work—and later DEFUSE, which proposed multiple SARS-CoV-2-like features before the pandemic began.

The well-known DARPA-Moderna relationship was therefore only one part of a much larger pre-COVID network.

Pfizer was already inside ADEPT, too.

This post was published by Jon Fleetwood. Support him by subscribing at Substack and following at Instagram / X / Facebook.

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