Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
1d

Re "People over 65 consume 3 to 5 times more health resources per capita than younger adults."

and

"You cannot opt out of aging or chronic disease."

In the UK they start pushing the 'flu vaccine on you after 65. I have no wish to use the largely useless NHS which push poisons. Aging is part of life. As to chronic disease most of this is due to pharma poisoning of one sort or another. Destroy pharma.

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
1d

I pray one day there will be a big enough wrecking ball to knock it all down, but I am not going to hold my breath !!!

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