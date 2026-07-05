Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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edward's avatar
edward
38m

I am not in the least surprised.

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
10m

Katherine Watt documented this in excruciating detail in the middle of the worst of the shots rollout; this should not come as a surprise to anyone who was watching what was happening. Covid was a DoD (now DoW) operation from start to finish, that's why the pharma companies could claim that they only created "countermeasures" under DoD contract and did not create "vaccines." Too few people know this, and, frankly,, given the complacency of the general public and the coercive and censorious nature of TPTB, nothing would come of it if they ddi.

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