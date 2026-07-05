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Source: Valerie Anne Smith

Bioweapons Expert Dr. Francis Boyle Dropped This Bombshell...And Then Was Found Dead In His Home.



"The mRNA technology came out of the Pentagon. The $25M DARPA Grant financed these Nazi COVID Franken-shots."

His warnings now echo amid ongoing civil lawsuits questioning COVID shot safety, including the high-profile Dutch case against Bill Gates & Pfizer's Albert Bourla...Professor Boyle was slated to give testimony for the prosecution.

In this explosive TNT Radio interview, Professor Francis Boyle (drafter of the 1989 Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act) didn't hold back:

Professor Francis Boyle—spent his final years warning that SARS-CoV-2 was an engineered bioweapon born from U.S.-funded gain-of-function research & that the mRNA injections were themselves offensive biological agents.

He was found dead on January 30, 2025, shortly after agreeing to testify in international cases alleging crimes against humanity.

Boyle authored the US Bioweapons Act & called the mRNA injections ‘Bioweapons & Franken-Shots.’

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