One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

Former Medical Coder/Whistleblower Zowe Smith:

“I worked in a lab for six to eight years... I was pretty familiar... with what PCR could be used for... and the PCR test does not work at all... it can find anything in anybody... So just because you have a spike protein in your body does not mean your body is manufacturing spike.”

This clip of Smith who is is also the author of The COVID Code: My Life in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult, is taken from an episode of Knights of the Storm posted to Rumble on October 12, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

“I worked in a lab for six to eight years, somewhere in there for a pretty long time. So I was pretty familiar at different university labs what PCR could be used for. And it was almost all genetic stuff until I became a coder. And then I was a coder for 10 years. And I wasn’t really paying attention to. I mean, I was looking at lab results every day for my job, but I wasn’t really concerned about if it was by PCR or not.

“I just noticed in 2020 when we were doing this COVID testing, I had to, as a function of my job, double check the test result and see if the patient really is positive before I assign that diagnosis code. And I was really meticulous about this because I really didn’t want to be diagnosing people with COVID that didn’t have it. And I knew there’s a whole bunch of people that I had to diagnose or assign the code because the doctor’s telling me to do that. And I can’t question the doctor as part of my job.

“So then I learn as I’m checking these test results for positive or negative that they’re done by PCR. And I thought, we’ve never done viruses by PCR. Why are we using PCR testing for this? That doesn’t make sense.

“And then I started hearing, and that’s around the time that I started hearing rumors in the dog park, just walking around because I never did the whole lockdown–stay distanced. I was still going out and talking to people. And I was finding out that everyone was complaining about hearing about these false positives. And even Elon Musk was on X saying, I had one negative test and then one positive test. This test can’t work if, if it’s like that.

“And that’s what made me look into it a little bit further. And I could not find the psycho threshold people were talking about, the cycle threshold. I saw, Derrick Broze’s special. I really need to talk to Derrick Broze because it is not all about false positive. There’s one thing that I leave you here with today. What I want to leave you here with is the PCR test does not work at all. And any science that cites the PCR test, even if it’s saying pregnant women tested positive for spike protein, if it’s done by PCR, I want to remind you what Kerry Mullis said about PCR. He said it can find anything in anybody. It does not mean that the thing that we found is the thing that causes disease.

“So just because you have a spike protein in your body does not mean your body is manufacturing spike all the time. It does not mean you were vaccinated and you have the spike from that. It, it does not mean anything other than they found one little molecule of one little thing. Right? So there’s a lot of science out there that is, that should be brought under question because it is all resting on this foundation of PCR testing.

“Then when I started looking into it a little bit further, I was like, well, okay, there’s a lot of variables that could be going wrong here. It could be the cycle threshold, it could be the reagents, the control of the actual test. Maybe the control is designed to be positive or negative for a certain percentage of people. And we don’t have a way to individually verify that because all of the independent parts of the test are all under EUA and licensed by the CDC.

“So there’s no way for us to independently verify any of that. There’s a guy, I think, named Andrew White who’s now doing the, independent verification tests, and he’s finding exactly what I’m going to tell you, that the anytime you do a PCR test, they have to have a template which basically shows they add in, different molecules for the DNA so it can build a protein, but like a dog with a scent, it has to have a template of what it’s actually looking for in the test in order to be able to build enough and replicate enough of that protein.

“So any PCR test is going to be a title in that PCR test for what it’s looking for. For Covid, it should be looking for the spike protein or for SARS CoV2 sequence or whatever. But what the PCR test is actually really good at doing is collecting DNA. That’s what it does. That’s why it was all genetic screens back in the day. It collects your DNA and it can amplify that so you can look at it so they can run a sequence.

“Come to find out, the CDC had a mandate that every CLIA certified lab, which is every lab in the, the country, if you’re going to be a lab, you have to be CLIA certified. That’s just part of it. Just like a hospital has to have certification to practice and a lab tech has to have certification to do the tests. Doctor has to have a license to practice. Same thing for the labs. They all had to send DNA sequences to one of two databases, either NCBI or— what is the other one? It starts with an A. One other database—

“So, ultimately, that is what I believe the PCR test was designed to do. Because if physicians never had to actually run a test to prove that you had it, to prove that you had a virus, why did they need to do the test all the time? Was it just scare tactics? I think it was because they were collecting our DNA, and they were sending it to these databases. One of those databases that creates PCR tests is actually the Human Genome Project in China. And our own military has flagged them as being a danger to Americans because they’re collecting all our personal information and our DNA, and that’s been their job for, like, 20 years. And they’re the biggest biotech company in China, so now they have all of our DNA info.”

Full Video

Recall that—to this day—the CDC has never been able to provide virus isolates of SARS-CoV-2 for its (EUA) PCR “test.”

Source

On the subject of PCR tests, Smith notes that the technique never functioned as a “test” for viruses prior to COVID. Instead, she notes, PCR was used as a way to amplify DNA.

Share

Related articles: