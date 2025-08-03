One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

They’re coming for your kids. Again.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is now pushing for federal mandates on all childhood vaccines, which means they want full control over your child’s medical decisions, not you.

Government-sanctioned child sacrifice will continue as planned.

And they’re not going to stop unless we push back.

Here’s what you need to know:

American Academy of Pediatrics threatens PARENTAL RIGHTS with federal mandates for all childhood vaccines

By Lance D Johnson August 2 2025

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has launched an unprecedented assault on religious liberty, demanding that all U.S. states eliminate all exemptions—religious or philosophical—for childhood vaccines. They also demand that medical exemptions be limited, ignoring the plight of vaccine injured families and threatening to subject these children to further vaccine damage.

The AAP demands that all parents vaccinate on their CDC mandated schedule, or keep your child out of school. This draconian stance comes amidst growing public support for medical freedom, revealing not just a disregard for constitutional rights, but a troubling allegiance to pharmaceutical interests. As pediatricians pressure parents under threat of CPS intervention and withheld medical care, Congress must act to criminalize abusive medical coercion and tyranny, ensuring that pediatricians follow medical ethics, instead of conscripting the state to intimidate and kidnap children over a parent's personal vaccine decision.

Key points:

The AAP’s latest policy statement demands an end to religious and philosophical vaccine exemptions nationwide.

Financial conflicts abound—authors of the AAP statement have received money from vaccine manufacturers, despite denying "relevant conflicts."

A proposed congressional bill would make it illegal to discriminate against families based on vaccination status, barring threats of CPS or denial of care.

Religious objections to vaccines—especially those derived from aborted fetal cell lines—are being openly mocked by AAP leadership.

Families exploring natural immunity strategies face increasing hostility from mainstream medicine.

Philosophical exemptions to vaccination have disappeared from statutory law in recent years, limiting parental rights during a time when the childhood vaccine schedule is philosophically insane and poses an unnecessary burden on children's health.

The financial scandal behind AAP’s vaccine mandate crusade

The AAP markets itself as “pro-child health,” but payment records expose a darker reality. Policy co-author Dr. Jesse Hackell—who wrote the anti-religious exemption statement—has taken money from Merck, Pfizer, and GSK. Co-author Dr. Lisa Kafer received similar payments, yet the AAP insists there are no relevant conflicts.

This hypocrisy mirrors historic lobbying efforts. Since 2019, the AAP has funneled over $1 million annually into pro-mandate advocacy. Their corporate sponsors? Moderna, Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, and more. The conclusion is unavoidable: this is pharmaceutical policy disguised as pediatric guidance.

Pediatricians across the United States must consider that their pro-vaccine stance exists because of their own financial conflicts of interest in running their practice, and their stance on the issue is heavily influenced by dogma. Many pediatricians get bonuses from insurance companies for vaccinating a child or achieving a set number of vaccinated children. This is not medicine, and gives way to acts of coercion in pediatric care.

The Supreme Court contradiction: Rights vs. medical authoritarianism

In Mahmoud v. Taylor (2025), the Supreme Court ruled that parents retain a fundamental right to raise children according to their faith—a decision ignored by AAP elites. Civil rights attorney Sujata Gibson warns: “Forcing parents to choose between religion and education? Forty-five states already balance this without stripping freedoms.”

Yet AAP calls to revive 1905 case law, bypassing modern protections. Their dismissal of newer religious objections—like fetal-cell-derived vaccines—reflects not science, but contempt for conscience. Parents reserve the right to determine whether they want vaccines produced with aborted fetal cell lines to touch their child. But religious exemption isn't limited to religious debates about abortion being used to make vaccines. Parents can consciously disagree with the theory of vaccination and have a completely different set of beliefs regarding disease prevention. Religious exemptions must be preserved for all vaccines, so parents can raise children unvaccinated, healthy, and free. Parents get to decide which risks to take, and vaccines don't always prevent the disease they are marketed toward.

Medical tyranny should be criminalized

Congress should pass some form of Medical Freedom Protection Act. Under this law, pediatricians who threaten to use CPS against parents over vaccine decisions should be criminally charged. Likewise, pediatricians who revoke medical care or segregate unvaccinated children from others should face criminal charges. Key provisions must include:

Strip federal funding from any medical group pushing vaccine mandates that violate the conscience of parents.

Ban discrimination in medical care: No child should be denied medical care over vaccine status.

Strengthen privacy protections for parents who do not want to share their child's vaccination status.

Nullify state laws that remove parental rights to exemptions (religious and philosophical).

Free the parents and children in states like California (which have removed religious exemptions).

Criminally charge pediatricians who conscript CPS and local law enforcement against parents who choose not to vaccinate their children.

Investigate current and previous kidnapping charges by CPS, which are often initiated by pediatricians who disagreed with parents about vaccines.

As the AAP lobbies to annihilate exemptions, this bill reverses their authoritarian playbook—protecting families, not Pharma profits and those who get off on controlling and injuring others.

