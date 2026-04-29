Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Honeybee's avatar
Honeybee
2h

I, too, am not surprised. The current ethic the medical community follows reveals a system of belief and thinking in which the patient, as the article said, is considered a test subject. The patient, moreover, is kept in the dark and never apprised of these circumstances. Our consciousness is precious as is our DNA. It's sacred. It's hallowed. I can't imagine why people haven't awakened to the fact that medicine, as currently practiced, is dangerous and to be eschewed in all situations. Trauma, like a broken bone, may necessitate a visit, but the patient does far better to refrain from any and all drugs given today.

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CindyArizona's avatar
CindyArizona
2h

Several years ago my brother-in-law was put on GLP-1 medication to control his diabetes. This man who was a funny, outgoing, and active man was reduced to being unhappy, miserable, had no joy in life and rarely left his home for the last two years. He died last February. I think he just simply withered away from unhappiness. I had never seen someone’s personality change so quickly and completely. We struggled to get him to leave the house and join us on outings. When I mentioned it may be the medications I was ignored. Very sad for my sister who lost a companion of 51 years.

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