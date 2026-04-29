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By Rhoda Wilson April 28, 2026

Drugs that alter genetic expression, such as Ozempic and GLP-1 drugs, can have severe adverse effects, including changes in personality, emotional flattening and loss of joy in life, due to their impact on consciousness. Due to this effect, a new term, “Ozempic personality,” has been coined.

GLP-1 drugs are part of a vast amount of research pushing for genetic medicine, the outcome of which includes deterioration of the genetic basis of a healthy mind and body, Dr. Guy Hatchard explains. And the development and prescription of gene-editing drugs, including mRNA Covid vaccines, is a big part of this trend.

By Dr. Guy Hatchard, 25 April 2026

This is among the most important articles that we have published, not just because it challenges the current tsunami of polypharmacy that is being thrust upon us, but also because it cites research evidence that begins to reveal the limitations of the standard interpretations of genetic function. DNA has been regarded as the standalone source of life.

Genetic theories pose a computer-like model of life, where our DNA is a self-sufficient bank of complex information written in a code. This model excludes the executive role of consciousness, which is very obvious to everyone from the standpoint of everyday experience – our decisions influence outcomes. How that happens is a question that biotechnology has largely set aside, leading to a very incomplete understanding of the role of genes and their relationship to what we experience as our true self. This article explores models that incorporate consciousness into life.

We have about 25,000 genes which perform millions of specific tasks. To achieve this multitasking, genes work cooperatively. To understand this, imagine a piano keyboard which has 88 keys. When played, keys can be pressed in combinations and in a variety of sequences, speeds and pressures to produce an infinite variety of music. Some of these combinations and sequences are recorded in song sheets and symphony scores, which are essentially blueprints of compositions. But these are not all the possible works; new works are being created every day, utilising the same 88 keys. In fact, musical works are not created by pianos; they are actually created and played by human consciousness working through the entire body.

How genes manage to function cooperatively is little understood. This article should be read in conjunction with our Substack article ‘The Sacred Cell and Conscious Genes’, which explains the underlying quantum structure of cells at finer time and distance scales which ultimately reveals the presence of consciousness itself. Cells are awake. The conscious heart of cells is the coordinator of life, just as it is the consciousness of the pianist that creates the endless variety and joy of music.

Drugs Which Alter How Genes Are Expressed

Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs are currently among the most prolific and profitable medications. In record time, they have overtaken the entire vast weight loss industry. An estimated 12% of adults in the US (40 million) have tried various GLP-1 weight loss drugs. Some projections predict global adoption will pass 150 million sometime in the 2030s, corresponding to a revenue of $150 billion.

It has recently been discovered that GLP-1 drugs affect appetite by directly modifying genetic expression. Genetic expression is the process by which information stored in DNA is converted into functional products, primarily proteins or RNA. As is well known, everyone has a unique genetic signature. Therefore, any drug that affects genetic expression will result in different effects for classes of people that share certain genetic characteristics. In the case of GLP-1 drugs, they affect the genetic expression in the liver and the pancreas. In most people, these changes slow digestion but in some with a particular genetic profile, they can result in intolerance to certain foods. For example, some people with particular gene sequences develop alcohol intolerance. Speaking to The Mail on Sunday under a pseudonym, a lady from Suffolk reported:

“Now even a couple of glasses of white wine can leave her feeling unexpectedly low and emotionally brittle, triggering reactions she barely recognises in herself. And, to her shame, they have begun to spark the most unexpected and intense arguments with her husband with whom she formerly had a very happy relationship”

Note the effect on her personality, her consciousness. The Washington Post headlines ‘What is ‘Ozempic personality,’ and why does it make life feel ‘meh’?’ and reports, “Doctors and patients across social media are reporting a kind of emotional flattening while on GLP-1 drugs.”This involves the loss of the sources of joy in life, not just from food but from other sources such as reading, listening to music, dancing, gardening – or even sex. A kind of deadening apathy begins to blanket life.

The reason for these debilitating psychological effects of GLP-1 drugs has until now not been understood. The culprit lies in the way the drugs edit genetic expression, which is closely linked with our state of mind. A study published in Nature entitled ‘Genetic predictors of GLP1 receptor agonist weight loss and side effects’ found that people with specific genetic profiles may experience specific adverse effects and/or an absence of any weight loss response to the drug.

In fact, GLP-1 drugs are just one type of gene-bending drugs that has been developed during this century. Altering genetic expression comes with a broad range of adverse effects, which can immediately or over time become very serious indeed. For example, in 2023, a new class of amyloid plaque reducing drugs was introduced and prescribed for dementia patients, including drugs named lecanemab (Leqembi), donanemab (Kisunla) and aducanumab (Aduhelm). These drugs alter gene expression, specifically by triggering a “transcriptional programme” in the brain’s microglia immune cells. Research has now found that 20% of recipients experience life-threatening brain swelling and brain bleeding. Moreover, whilst the drugs reduce amyloid plaque concentrations, they frequently increase symptoms of confusion. The reactions are so extreme that authorities in the UK and the USA are considering withdrawing approval. Whether these effects are reversible is not yet known.

It is, however, known in the case of osteoporosis drug ‘prolia’, aka ‘denosumab’, which is prescribed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis who are at high risk for fracture. Denosumab functions by altering the expression of genes responsible for bone turnover. This drug was first introduced in 2010. In 2011, New Zealand health writer Gillian Sanson warned that the drug would likely cause unhealthy changes in bone structure and increase the risk of cancers. A study published in 2024 entitled ‘Analysis of adverse drug reactions of Denosumab (Prolia) in osteoporosis based on FDA adverse event reporting system (FAERS)’ has detected very high rates of adverse reactions to the drug in a staggering 27 organ systems including abnormally low levels of calcium in the blood, abnormal bone density, weakness of connective tissue, eczema, nervous system disorders, psychiatric disorders, spinal deformity, immobility, menopausal symptoms, high rates of infection, cardiac illness, metabolic irregularities, etc. The very wide range of serious adverse effects throughout the body is a signature of drugs which alter genetic expression. In other words, the fundamental coordination and effectiveness of genetic expression can be altered. In fact, we now know that once you start taking denosumab, you cannot easily or safely cease using it because it induces irreversible changes in genetic expression which disable the body’s capacity to heal fractures – the exact reverse of the originally expected action of the drug.

mRNA Injections Are Part of the Trend

In summary, new classes of drugs which alter gene expression are being developed and widely prescribed which have very high rates of short and long term adverse physiological effects often paired with debilitating psychological changes. This is not just a concerning prospect but a trend in medicine whereby drugs with uncertain efficacy are being “tried out” on the public without informing recipients of the high risks to health. The drugs we have cited above are not just isolated examples; they are part of a vast river of research pushing for genetic medicine whose outcomes we should realise include deterioration of the genetic basis of health and life as a whole.

mRNA covid vaccines are a big part of this trend. The reluctance and resistance to mRNA injections that have developed among the public are based on personal experience and research revealing that these so-called “vaccines” lack efficacy and safety. More and more research is being published weekly that is picking apart the safe and effective narrative. See for example ‘A Reanalysis of the FDA’s Benefit–Risk Assessment of Moderna’s mRNA-1273 COVID Vaccine Based on a Model Incorporating Benefits Derived from Prior COVID Infection’ or ‘Temporal patterns of all-cause mortality among U.S. nursing home residents across COVID-19 vaccination strata, May 2022-June 2023’ which both show early assumptions about safety and the analysis methods to assess it were structurally inadequate to analyse available data sets and reach sound conclusions.

I can’t overemphasise the importance of revising our paradigm of genetic function. The idea that DNA completely encodes the mystery of life has become so deeply embedded in the popular imagination that any defect in this paradigm has become almost unthinkable. Articles published by mainstream corporate media routinely report that cures for almost all types of illnesses with some genetic basis are just around the corner. This amounts to miraculous thinking which ignores not just the reality of rigorous science but our own personal everyday experience that consciousness or awareness defines life. How the expression of consciousness is supported by DNA remains a mystery, rendering biotechnology experimentation the greatest risk human life has ever faced. In classical depictions of life, the human body is depicted as a chariot drawn by five horses representing our five senses. The mind is the charioteer. Editing gene expression in this analogy amounts to a highwayman hijacking the horses and taking the body in an entirely unpredictable direction which does not serve the purposes of the human mind. Think about it, our mind is what we treasure most. No one wants to lose their mind.

There is an intense, urgent need to question the underlying assumptions of the genetic paradigm. As poet and Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore warned in his moving allegory ‘Arrival’ (extract as follows):

One of two amongst us said, ‘The King of Night is Coming’ We just laughed and said ‘No one will come till morning’…… And when with night still dark there rose a drumming loud and near, Somebody called to all, ‘Wake up, wake up, delay no more’

We have reached that time when many highly qualified scientists have begun to gather data, ask questions and speak out. Now is the time to wake up, listen, and, as Tagore concludes his poem, “We must delay no more.”

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, is a New Zealander who was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID).

You can subscribe to Dr. Hatchard’s websites, HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL, for regular updates by email. GLOBE.GLOBAL is a website dedicated to providing information about the dangers of biotechnology. You can also follow Dr. Hatchard on Twitter HERE, Facebook HERE and Substack HERE.

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