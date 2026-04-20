Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Tatiana Bossy's avatar
Tatiana Bossy
1h

My heart goes out to you Mr Hartman.

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Mark terrell's avatar
Mark terrell
2hEdited

No duty of care? Forced the kid to get their drug in order to participate in society and now they (the enforcers) take no responsibility. There is a legal term for that. It is called criminal negligence: "According to Section 219 of the Canadian Criminal Code, a person is criminally negligent if they do something—or fail to do something they have a legal duty to do—that shows "wanton or reckless disregard" for the lives or safety of others."

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