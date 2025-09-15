One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Reports say Trump-appointed officials are preparing to tell the CDC that 25 children may have died after COVID vaccines — and Pfizer and Moderna shares dipped as the story spread (Washington Post; MSN).

If you’re asking, “Only 25?” you’re not alone.

Why that number? How was it reached? Which cases were counted, and which were left out?

For years, parents said their concerns were ignored, now officials are hinting at a pattern.

That should mean open files, independent autopsies, and real transparency, not spin control.

Health freedom means demanding full access to the data, protections for whistleblowers, and honest answers for grieving families.

Markets may care about profit, but parents care about truth.

And yet, time and again, cases like this are swept under the rug while the powerful death cult members walk free.

Justice, transparency, real answers?

Sure… right after the stock market finishes reacting and everyone goes back to business as usual.

