Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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S Terry's avatar
S Terry
26m

What a heart wrenching story. There are likely millions like this worldwide. This entire scamdemic, from beginning to end is absolutely diabolic. All about humans turning into demons, tempted by a carrot on the stick ... Money ... the source of all evil! This entire scenario of world depopulation and destruction was pre-planned since before WWI ... by Pharma - initiated by Free Mason, Eugenicist Standard Oil Tycoon, JD Rockefeller and the Rothschild Banksters. The Secret Covenant & Birth of Pharma - https://sterry448.substack.com/p/the-secret-covenant-and-pharmacology?r=pvup8

The only way out of this is to acknowledge that in essence we Humans are Divine God Beings ... who have been hoodwinked by demons with 'propaganda' spells... to become fallen Angels.

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Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
34m

Medical error, medical malpractice, and polypharmacy is the biggest killer bar none. The medical industry needs to be avoided at all costs. Your health is *not* their primary concern.

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