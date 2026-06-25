One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Danielle entered the hospital with what her mother describes as relatively mild symptoms. Forty-one days later, she was dead.

In this emotional interview with Alix Mayer, Rebecca Jackson recounts what she says happened to her special-needs daughter during those final weeks.

According to Rebecca, Danielle was subjected to a series of aggressive medical interventions, denied proper informed consent, separated from her mother, and prevented from having an advocate at critical moments of her care.

Rebecca describes returning to Danielle’s hospital room and finding her daughter’s body swollen, bruised, and marked by injuries she says were never adequately explained. She points to medical records that show Danielle suffered heart damage shortly after being placed on a ventilator.

She also recounts learning that Danielle had already received multiple doses of remdesivir after she had instructed hospital staff not to administer the drug.

Perhaps most disturbing are Rebecca’s descriptions of her interactions with the physician overseeing Danielle’s care.

Years later, she remains convinced that those responsible understood exactly what was happening to her daughter.

Source: Sense Receptor

One of the most heartbreaking Covid death protocol stories ever: a special needs girl murdered by remdesivir+ventilator and a “psychotic” doctor.

Never forget the nurses/doctors were killing people, not Covid

“Danielle got a heart attack, from the medical record, two days after they put her on the ventilator”

“And they never told me that’s what caused the heart damage. The ventilator. The ventilator and the drugs. They were pumping her full of fentanyl”

“They shot her with... either morphine or midazolam. I have the record. They shot her with that to drop her oxygen level so they could justify putting her on a ventilator”

“when I was at home and I couldn’t come back [into the hospital] and I found out about Remdesivir, I said, do not give her any Remdesivir. [The ‘doctor’ ‘caring’ for Danielle] was like, oh, no, she already got 10 [doses]. Very casually, she already got 10”

“Very psychotic too, the way he spoke... he even came in the room when I was there and told me, I have nightmares about your daughter... He knew what he was doing. He knew what he was doing the whole time”

This clip of Rebecca Charles Jackson, the mother of Danielle, is taken from a discussion with Alix Mayer posted to YouTube on June 3, 2026.

According to Mayer’s Free Now Foundation:

“Though [Danielle] had mild symptoms [when she was admitted to the hospital], she was then subjected to a series of aggressive treatments, denied proper informed consent, separated from her mother, and ultimately died after 41 days in care”

“Rebecca alleges Danielle was given drugs without consent, restrained, blocked from family contact, and placed on a ventilator against her wishes. She also raises questions about the use of remdesivir, sedation protocols, and the financial incentives hospitals may have had during COVID—including reimbursement structures tied to certain treatments”

Partial transcription of clip

“And I’m like, I ran into the room, and they told me I have to come out and put on PPE again. And, her whole body just swollen and blood here and dry blood here. And everywhere they put the central line, and she had black and blue marks all in her arms.

“And I remember when they turned her around, she had a— The chin was— Was scarred and the eye was scarred. And I found that that’s an ulcer. A pressure ulcer. They must have left her on her stomach for too long. That caused a pressure ulcer on her eye and her cheek.

“And Danielle got a heart attack from the medical record two days after they put on the ventilator. And they never told me that’s what caused the heart damage. The ventilator. The ventilator and the drugs. They were pumping her full of fentanyl.

“They shot her with morphine. I believe it’s either morphine or midazolam. I have the record. They shot her with that to drop her oxygen level so they could justify putting her on a ventilator that Saturday morning.

“I came back on September 13th. Danielle passed on October 6th. They knew I wanted her to come home for my birthday. I mean, there were many things that added up what they were doing, what I was noticing. And he told me that how we have to take her off the Ivermectin because it’s causing liver damage. She has liver damage from the ivermectin, and I have to stop it...

“She called me around to show me the computer that shows her liver enzyme went up, and that’s when I knew about Remdesivir. And I said, it’s the Remdesivir that caused that. And they all stayed quiet.



“And when I was at home and I couldn’t come back and I found out about Remdesivir, I said, do not give her any Remdesivir. He was like, oh, no, she already got 10. Very casually, she already got 10. Very psychotic too, the way he spoke. So he, he even, he even came in the room when I was there and told me, I have nightmares about your daughter... He knew what he was doing. He knew what he was doing the whole time.

“I believe [the reason they killed Danielle] was [for] blood money. That’s all I could call it after I been hearing all the stories after Danielle died. It was the same thing.”

“Danielle had Cigna PPO. She had private insurance which they billed 600 and I believe $658,000 or $648,000. And I don’t know how much they bill for the Medicaid... And then if you give Remdesivir, the hospital gives the Medicaid give you CMS gives you 20% bonus on top of the hospital bill once you give Remdesivir....

“It was on CMS in 2021. That’s how I found out that there was a 20% bonus that the hospital get once they give remdesivir. Just like the bonuses for the COVID test, the bonuses to go to the ventilator. So there was an incentive to— And it had to have Covid on the death certificate.”

Full Video

“Lethal mistreatment in hospitals, care homes and the community... This is, time and again, medical murder, aka plain murder. Please Share...”

Share

Related articles: