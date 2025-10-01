One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: TruthAboutCOVID

Pfizer Strikes $70 Billion Deal with U.S. to Expand Its Disastrous mRNA Empire, Lower Drug Prices

A “landmark agreement” gives Pfizer cover to expand its failed mRNA platform — sweeping a trail of death and destruction under the rug.

Pfizer bragged: “With this agreement in place, Pfizer can fully focus on delivering the next generation of cures… in areas like oncology, obesity, vaccines, and inflammation and immunology.”

After catastrophic injuries, deaths, and disabilities linked to its COVID products, Pfizer isn’t punished, it’s rewarded with protection and growth.

